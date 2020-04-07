Nokia 10/Nokia 9.2 Release date, Price, Specs And Leaks

- Advertisement -

The Nokia 10 is arriving… ideally, in some form or another. It will release the flagship from time to time while Nokia is budget phone champion and a midsize, and that’s exactly what we’re anticipating the Nokia 10 to be: the newest best phone from the company. Well, when we state the Nokia 10we could also be speaking to this Nokia 9.1, or 9.2, as we will get into below. Suffice to say Nokia’s confusing naming customs mean we are not sure what it is brand new top-end phone is going to be predicted.

There are a few rumors we’ve heard about the upcoming Nokia 10 (or anything it lands as), and we’ve listed them below. So we’ve also written a wish list of the top features we are hoping to find in the new Nokia phone, there’s not much, though.

Cut to the chase

what is it? The brand new top-end Nokia telephone

When is it outside? Maybe early March 2020, possibly much later just

how much does it cost? Probably at $699 / €549 / AU$980

Nokia 10/Nokia 9.2 release date and Price

We had been anticipating the new Nokia flagship to be shown off at MWC 2020, as HMD International (the company behind current Nokia phones) had a press conference there on February 23, but due to coronavirus fears that the keynotes speech was canceled so we’re not too certain when we’ll see the phone. The phone could establish as the Nokia 10, but we’ve also discovered that we might observe the Nokia 9.2, an improved variant of the Nokia 9 PureView which was launched in MWC 2019.

We have combined rumors of both in this article, but we possibly could see the Nokia 9.2 and Nokia 10 released separately as two distinct phones, so keep this in mind. Whenever the Nokia 10 is shown off, we could observe a release date shortly afterward — another Nokia phone we were expecting to watch at MWC 2020 is slated for a March 4 release date, just 10 days after the date of the keynote, so we could see exactly the same 10-day interval after whenever the launching event turns out to be.

Then again, one rumor indicated the Nokia 9.2 would probably be delayed until late 2020 to give the company time to improve its specs marginally. Regarding price, the Nokia 9 PureView launched for $699 / €549 / / AU$980, and we’d expect a new’better’ phone to cost that much, or more. Saying that, unless it’s a huge upgrade on the elderly cellphone we’d not expect it to cost a whole lot more.

Nokia 10 or Nokia 9.2?

We’re calling the new smartphone the Nokia 10, because its predecessor was the Nokia 9. However, as noted above we’ve heard a few distinct names that the brand could use because of its smartphone. The first is that the Nokia 9.1, which makes sense in a way, since as soon as the company releases updated smartphones it uses a decimal system — the Nokia 7.1 has been succeeded by the Nokia 7.2, for instance.

The flagship would be suggested by this name is a slightly improved version of the 9 PureView, not an entirely new device. Then again, we’ve also heard Nokia could bypass 9.1 and jump straight to 9.2, a name possibly chosen to compensate for the fact it might be delayed until later in 2020.

Nokia 10 / Nokia 9.2 Specs, Rumors and Leaks

We’ve heard the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView could be a 5G handset, that will make it the very first Nokia device that is also a 5G phone. We also know that Nokia has a 5G cellphone coming, thanks to some James Bond tie-in, which could be the Nokia 10. Even the company itself confirmed it is considering making an inexpensive 5G cellphone, but given the price of additional such handsets available as of composing, even a device at the Nokia 9’s cost point would be considered ‘budget’ for a 5G phone.

We had discovered that Nokia’s next flagship wouldn’t be shown in MWC 2020, so that it would have the top-end Snapdragon 865 processor, as the Nokia 9 had a slightly outdated chipset and it endured as a result. The canceling of MWC 2020 created that somewhat of a moot point, though. Something else we have heard about the next Nokia phone, possibly the Nokia 10, is the fact that it might get an under-screen selfie camera rather than one housed at a notch or bezel, which can be a superior feature that could be somewhat out of place on a Nokia phone unless this is a truly top-end device.

Presumably this device would not be a Nokia 9 PureView successor, then, as that’s a high but not quite top-end phone. For this feature we would expect a flagship that is truly cutting edge. Speaking of cameras, a supply talking to Nokia Power User asserts the Nokia 9.2 PureView (as they call it) will have a very different camera set up to the Nokia 9, even although they do not elaborate on how it will differ. Ultimately, we’ve heard that Nokia comes with a foldable phone at the works, and while it’s highly improbable the Nokia 9.1 or 9.2 would be this device, it is possible Nokia could launch this handset as the Nokia 10, marking it out as a big jump.

What New Features we want to see in Nokia 10 / Nokia 9.2?

1. A versatile camera

While the Nokia 9 PureView’d five cameras, we really discovered the capabilities were not great, and that is with the difference being that some were white and black, since the cameras all had exactly the exact same lens and resolution.The company did this to ensure its phone took excellent pictures that are standard, but as a result of this it didn’t have any snappers having an ultra-wide or telephoto lens, and there was flexibility in terms of pictures you could shoot.Whatever the brand new Nokia flagship is called, or From the Nokia 10, we’d hope for a lenses, so we are able to take pictures macro shots, and more. Detectors wouldn’t hurt.

2. A strong processor

Though the Nokia 9 PureView did not have a chipset, its Snapdragon 845 chipset has been the top-end piece of tech from the year before, and so lots of phones out of 2019 beat it.A processor would have been useful since one of the unique selling points of the phone was that it required five photographs at the same time, and exported them as RAW files.We’d like to see the current top-end chipset from the Nokia 10 or even Nokia 9.2, which will almost certainly be the Snapdragon 865 if the new phone releases in 2020.This chip would provide the phone snappy processing (obviously), that need to be perfect for photo capture, picture rendering for games, and even possibly 5G connection, because this chipset includes an integrated 5G modem.

3. 5G compatibility

It feels like 2020 could be the year which 5G phones actually begin becoming cheap, with devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 5G from 2019 all setting you back quite a little to buy. We’d like to see Nokia lead the cheap 5G phone fee, with a device which most folks can afford (even though a 5G program will probably be pricey). The Nokia 9.2 could be a prime candidate for this if prices are kept in accordance with its predecessor.

4. A comfortable layout

Is that it wasn’t the most comfortable phone to hold, together with a screen that is flat along with angles on the borders, in a year when plenty of flagships started using screens.On top of that the telephone didn’t seem to possess coating, which meant that your fingerprints really readily showed up on its display and body.If HMD Global wants its flagship to compete with the, smart phones of 2020, or even mid-range, it’s going to have to make a phone that is great to check at, not just to use.