No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Drops F-Bomb About Acting Following Bond

So far as movie franchises go, there are few as cherished as the James Bond series. 007’s adventures as an MI6 agent have enthralled moviegoers for a long time, and Eon Productions is currently showing no signs of slowing down. Daniel Craig has played Bond for over a decade, with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die marking his fifth and final appearance in the role. The public is excited to see what’s next for Craig when discussing the future of the career, and he dropped an F-bomb.

Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond began with 2006’s Casino Royale and immediately made the hulking actor a household name. Craig has taken other projects throughout the years, such as Rian Johnson’s Oscar-winning whodunnit Knives Out. He replied saying when asked about the future of his profession and some other issues over typecasting:

I am pretty sure I will play just about anything. Yeah. I am pretty sure I can, or I may make a good fist of it.

Well, that is a great attitude. Like he can do just about anything as an actor daniel Craig feels. It appears his years as 007 and in different endeavors have prepared him to carry on anything. We’ll just have to find out what those projects might be.

The remarks to Metro of daniel Craig help peel back the curtain behind his psychological state at this point. The 52-year-old actor has put a whole lot of time and work playing James Bond in the past five films. His tenure as 007 saw serialized storytelling, which should affect future movies is embraced by the property. And once No Time to Die finally hits theaters, Craig’s schedule will be entirely free to take on all those films he would like.

Even though No Time to Die marks Daniel Craig’s swan song as Bond, the upcoming blockbuster is a long time coming. Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film was delayed several occasions, and the manufacturing suffered as a result of the harm of Craig and a few controversies on set. And while it looked like Bond 25 would hit theaters, global concerns over COVID-19 caused the movie being pushed back yet again.

So rather than being released in April, No Time to Die will finally hit theaters this coming November– seven weeks after its intended release date. Daniel Craig will have jump back in the press tour to promote his final appearance as James Bond, so it is unclear when exactly he may be able to return to work. Luckily, there are a few exciting films.

Chief among these is the Knives sequel, which is in the first stages of growth by Rian Johnson. The throw was led by Daniel Craig in the humorous murder mystery, which made a ton of money in the box office and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Craig is set to reprise his role in a sequel as detective Benoit Blanc.