No Time to Die, postponed until November

Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie, No Time to Die, could have been postponed until November, together with heaps of other film and TV show jobs which were postponed, but didn’t prevent him, his spouse (Black Widow’s Rachel Weisz), and many important members of this No Time to Die throw from respecting these on the front lines of the pandemic — the planet’s health care employees — while at self-isolation.

The official James Bond social networking accounts delivered out this movie revealing Craig, Weisz, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris since they”#ClapForOurCarers” at a fast montage. See for yourself…

Despite no film being released in April, as initially intended, Daniel Craig nevertheless hosted Saturday Night Live back at the start of March, at which he parodied No Time to Die along with his Southern accent in Rian Johnson’s Knives Outside.

Billie’s Eilish’s”No Time to Die” topped the U.K. graphs together with the biggest opening week for a James Bond song.