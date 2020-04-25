No Evidence Of Food Packaging Being Associated WithThe Transmission Of COVID-19 9

- Advertisement -

There are lots of critical precautions we all have to take to prevent catching and transmitting the book coronavirus, including staying six feet apart from one another and washing our handson. According to the FDA, wiping down food packaging is not a necessity. FDA says”there is currently no evidence of person or animal food or food packaging being related to the transmission of the coronavirus which causes COVID-19″ It’s been well over a month since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the book coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, but there is still lots we don’t understand about severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus two (SARS-CoV-2) and COVID-19 — the disease it causes. We have been advised to keep our distance from others (at least half an hour ) and also to wash our hands for at least 20 minutes any time we come in contact with anything outside our homes. These directions are clear, but with no particular set of guidelines for everything we do everyday, many concerned individuals are taking extreme actions to keep themselves secure that may not be necessary. Even the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) addressed one of those precautions on its website last week, reassuring those who are wiping down groceries that”there is currently no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being related to the transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. ” This particular coronavirus causes respiratory disease and is spread out of person-to-person, including foodborne gastrointestinal or GI viruses, like norovirus and hepatitis A which frequently make people sick through contaminated foods,” the FDA clarifies, noting that”there are no nationally shortages of food,” even if your local supermarket happens to be out of something. Prepare a shopping list in advance. Buy just 1 to 2 weeks worth of groceries at a time. Purchasing more than you need can create unnecessary demand and temporary shortages. Put on a face mask or covering as you are in the shop. Some stores and localities may require it. Check your state, county, or city guidelines for any additional requirements. Carry your wipes, or use one provided by the store to wash down the grips of the shopping cart or basket. Should you use reusable shopping bags, then ensure they are cleaned or washed before every use. Keep your hands away from your face. Clean your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 minutes once you come back home and after you remove your groceries. Again, there’s absolutely no evidence of food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. But if you want, you can wipe down merchandise packaging and allow it to air dry, as an extra precaution. With luck, this information from the FDA will serve to relieve some of the stress that most are feeling in these uncertain times. As long as you’re taking the necessary precautions, you may keep yourself and those around you safe from infection, as it stands, wiping down food packaging isn’t among these.