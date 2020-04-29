Home Entertainment Celebrities Nitin Negi & Sahil Wadhwa Young Digital Entrepreneurs Making Waves on Social...
Nitin Negi & Sahil Wadhwa Young Digital Entrepreneurs Making Waves on Social Media

By- Anoj Kumar
Nitin Negi and Sahil Wadhwa is the admin of Auto Freak, Auto Freak is emerging as a leading website for automobile news and Facebook fan page. 

When Nitin Negi and Sahil Wadhwa each other met on Facebook in 2010, little did they know that they would be on their way to a career on social media? In Reality, They had united the stage just for some fun but they, in virtually no time were earning good money and fame as well. Today, they are both bloggers And web designers with more than 50 million followers on Facebook & Instagram. No wonder, their motto in life is, “In today’s time, data is power, while time is money.”

You’d be surprised to understand that in the beginning, Nitin had no idea they would meet this much success. They started this journey as no education or experience, no funds, and to some extent, entrepreneurs with no capital. Yet, despite the odds, they assembled themselves careers.

Nitin belongs to The Karnaprayag town in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand while Sahil Resides in Madlauda village in Panipat district. They first met on Facebook, once the rest of India was utilizing the internet just to pass time. It was around that time that these two children set about Carving their identity on networking.

While beginning their careers, both worked hard to find out about blogging, site traffic management, search engine optimization, private branding, and electronic marketing. In order to support their business and, both paid attention to such theories as cryptocurrency and stock market also.

His story encloses the message of Skills with patience and perseverance can fetch you an outstanding Success. 

Both are being evolved with an entrepreneur mindset Nitin Negi and Sahil Wadhwa, fed up with his experience of 2 years as a Digital Marketing Expert for  Shaurya Infosoft Private Limited. He started his adventure with the creation of a website Auto Freak(Auto Freak in Google Play) that is an online earning platform.

At first, his skills made him emerge to the creation of his website. He faced many rejections in shaping the path for his new career. He worked smart and answered his critics with a smile. Following his passion, Nitin Negi and Sahil Wadhwa emerged this website as India’s leading online earning platform. 

Auto Freak hold a considerable fan base of 2.7 M followers on Facebook. With this success, Nitin Negi and Sahil Wadhwa Gupta started being the admirer of perplexed Digital Marketing Expert. With these fantastic results, we can conclude that Dedication always pays you off.

In short, their journey is an inspiring one, in building a career in which you learn the significance of destiny and the worth of hard work. If you’re also into social networking, perhaps you could learn from the expertise of Nitin and Sahil and build something strong!

 

