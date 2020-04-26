NGOs Will Soon Be Coordinating The Food Drive In Disastrous Tragedy For The Animals

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus is probably the most disastrous tragedy in recent decades. The virus has locked people inside their houses, due to the death of thousands of individuals, and is presently harming animals. These furry four-legged animals are enduring as the lockdown has left them drifting on the streets for food. Stray dogs are seen wandering around the roads of India. They’re reliant on the scraps supplied by the public for example passersby, restaurants, and so on. Amidst the lockdown, hundreds of cafes, restaurants, bakeries, stores, and establishments are shut down. These remains already reside in horrendous circumstances and the lockdown is starving them to death. The strays frequently depended upon individuals who have kindly left out water . With no source of water, these dogs are affected.

At a recent breakthrough, the WHO released a statement that there is no signs that companion animals such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus as of now. This is a relief to dog lovers across the world. Many state governments have permitted animal welfare workers and taxpayers to feed dogs. Coronavirus is a true risk. The lockdown is a strategic move to boost social distancing and to stem the outbreak of the virus. Our partner NGOs will soon be coordinating the food drive. Due to the chance of Corona, they’ll be taking several precautions to execute the drive.

For instance, our partner NGOs will be running mid-night surgeries. Keeping the protection of the staff and volunteers in your mind, they will be responsible for conducting the driveway in the wee hours.

You can help feed many stray dogs out of the comfort of your own home. Help feed these animals in order that they can withstand the catastrophe until things return to normal. Together, we can do it. Don’t let them starve.

1. Posh Foundation – POSH FOUNDATION is a Delhi NCR based NGO actively involved with Animal welfare and awareness related issues.

Where’s it situated?

2. Their group is working with this cause for the last ten years in Jalandhar, Punjab, India but formally they have been registered themselves in June 2019.

Where is it located?

3. These critters are permanent inhabitants of CARE because of their varying requirements and special conditions — blindness, differently-abled, paraplegic, severe ailments, aged and who need constant care, medical care, and love. These creatures will live at take care of the rest of their life. CARE started initially on half an acre of land adjacent to the scenic Jakkur Lake, later moved to a larger location at Mitteganahalli, Yelahanka. The inspiration behind the trust is 15 years old Charlie, a differently-abled, 3 legged Indian Dog who had been a recognized figure in the area of canine therapy since 2005. Charlie passed away in March 2017 however has left behind a legacy that the CARE shelter intends to live around during rescue and rehabilitation of animals in need.

Where’s it located?

Research No. 124/1 Mittaganahalli Cross, Kogilu, Close Reva College, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064, India.

4. They believe that everybody has a specific ability that needs to be channelized to release the most out of it, and we all operate to provide the mandatory scope and those stations for an individual resulting in making a developed and resourceful society as a whole.

We also work for the society as per the demand and requirement and extend our support to all with the best of our efforts and resources.

TACKLING THE CORONA SITUATION:

This pandemic is affecting not only human culture but animals also. The stray animals including dogs are agonized by the curfew-like scenario, lack of food, and empathy also. The companionship of human beings, their love, and food become necessary for their survival but at the situation of lockdown, these creatures are confused and don’t know exactly what to do. These mute animals need our support and we are providing them meals too. The stray dogs are fed with milk, food, and other products of their requirement.

Where’s it situated?

A-91 sector -33 Noida. Close ISKCON temple

5.

6. They supply treatment centers to all types of injured animals, in their Shelter and rehabilitates animals in distress. They also provide Free of Cost, On-Spot Treatment Facility to all Sorts of Stray Animals at Bahadurgarh City & Carpets within 20km Radius. They’re conducting the Free Campaign of all Anti-Rabies Vaccination in different localities of Bahadurgarh City. Being a Private NGO they can’t obtain any monetary help from Government Department and depend on your Kind Donations to Assist & Perform these Voiceless Angels.

Where’s it situated?

7. Let’s Live Together – Let’s Live Together is a Registered ANIMAL PROTECTION ORGANIZATION for the welfare of displaced animals in Bangalore. Project”life on the street” promotes the concept of folks adopting homeless dogs instead of purchasing dogs and we feel ADOPTION might help in solving the road dog issue. The company strives its best to communicate effectively with individuals to ensure that every puppy that has found its way to Let’s Live Together gets a good home and a loving family. Let’s Live Together’s rescues pups, conduct adoption crews, and awareness programs and put up stalls at public gatherings, events, etc all over Bangalore city. \

Where’s it located?

Karnataka – 560021

8. Veera – Veera, is an individual initiative based in Hyderabad working for the welfare of stray animals in order that they can be healthful and no longer suffer from hunger or malnutrition.

We believe that by partnering with as many NGOs and like-minded individuals, we can help feed stray animals across the country.

Notice: Donations towards this fundraiser are not qualified for any tax deduction such as 80G, 501(c), etc.. Dear Donors,

With the help of you, we can feed the stray dogs in Hyderabad. We’re feeding 200+ strays now. We are trying to reach out to places and nourish more strays. For this, we want your constant assistance. Thank you very much.4/22/2020

Dear Donors,

Here are more upgrades on our feeding program. Now we have served food to the stray dogs at these locations.

1. Kavadiguda

2. Bowenpally

3. Hasmatpet Raod

Thank you very much to all of you as without your support it would not be possible. Donate artwork is India’s one of a kind platform that permits donors to immediately donate goods to NGOs/charities online rather than money. In the last 3 years since our beginning, we’ve been able to assist 650+ NGOs all over India raise near 9 crores worth of products. 80,000+ unique donors have utilized our platform to contribute to charities of their choice. As a donor, you are guaranteed 100% transparency – after you donate your merchandise, you will be sent an upgrade from the beneficiary.