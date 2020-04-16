Home Gaming Newest Batman Rumors Have Implications for Superman Game
Gaming

Newest Batman Rumors Have Implications for Superman Game

By- Alok Chand
A new report indicating that WB was going to have a big presence at E3 2020 indicates that Rocksteady is currently working on Superman.

Superman buffs have been waiting a long time to get a breakout video game which would star the man of metal, a match that would join the ranks of this hugely successful Spider-Man and Batman Arkham games. With Marvel’s Avengers still slated to be published later this season, it appears that Superman lovers might have to watch, yet again, as yet another blockbuster comic book franchise makes its way to the gaming business, with no major hint he’s next on the list to get a big game. According to there could be some expectations.

Batman Rumors

WB Games needed a press conference at E3 2020 intended until it was canceled, and it appears that a path toward a potential, leading triple-a Superman video game is more solid than initially thought. Although there aren’t any definite details about the development of such a match, there are a couple of reasons why a brand new Superman game can eventually emerge, maybe within the upcoming few decades.

Batman Game Rumors

Since Rocksteady Studios brought Batman into the gambling screen with its widely loved Batman Arkham games, people were ecstatic to learn anything fresh from the studio regarding its plans to develop the blockbuster show any further. Now it has been almost five years since the studio’s last name, Batman Arkham Knight (excluding Batman Arkham VR from 2016), enthusiasts have stayed ever-vigilant in the search for new Batman news, particularly because five years is a good amount of time to come up with a video game. But with WB Montreal taking the helm on the Batman franchise, fans have changed to other, bigger dreams.

Batman Rumors

One of these dreams is to have Rocksteady develop a DC Universe or Justice League game. This expects appears to be supported by a big rumor which indicated that WB Montreal will be soft-rebooting that the Batman Arkham matches to officially kick off a line of games connected to the DC Universe. With current reports that Rocksteady’s next game was supposed to be revealed at E3 2020, the fantasy of a Justice League or even Superman game may come into fruition.

Dreams Of A Superman/DC Universe Game

Batman Rumors

As firms try to reorient themselves in an attempt to stay afloat during the current coronavirus pandemic the cancellation of E3 2020 has and will continue to cause ripple effects across the gambling industry. WB Games will more than likely reveal the games which it was about displaying in its first E3 press conference, through an equivalent event that will predictably take place. The simple fact that the company desired to hold a press conference at all speaks volumes as to the material it planned on revealing, meaning something was being planned by WB Games.

Much like the way Bethesda stepped into the ring in E3 2015 to show off its substantial upcoming catalog of major games (which contained the likes of Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, and Doom), WB Games was planning on hitting the show floor with a bang, bringing with it a major new Harry Potter match, the greatly manicured Batman game from WB Montreal, along with the mysterious title that Rocksteady was working on.

With the new WB Montreal Batman game all but confirmed to be centered across the Court of Owls and also a massive (rumored) multiplayer mode, Rocksteady will likely last the DC Universe which will be launched because WB Montreal game, fulfilling the prophecy set forth by Geeks WorldWide and fans on the internet. Whether or not Rocksteady’s project ends up being a Superman-focused game or a game that encompasses the whole DC Universe, then it seems that fans will finally have the ability to have a worthy Superman game.

Alok Chand

