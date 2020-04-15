Home TV Series New Study Shows The Walking Dead's Best Episode Ever
TV Series

New Study Shows The Walking Dead’s Best Episode Ever

By- Naveen Yadav
We have seen only about 10 seasons of The Walking Dead over the last ten years, and over that time that the postwar play has delivered some spectacular TV. But what’s the single greatest episode of this series, as announced by lovers? Well, a brand new chart that collates the IMDb user evaluations for every episode, from 2010’s pilot to year 10’s penultimate installment”The Tower,” reveals the answer.

It makes clear that the event currently sitting on the peak of the pile is season 4’s eighth outing, “Too Far Gone,” which sport an extremely impressive 9.7 rating based on 21,452 votes. The only one which comes near this December 2013 broadcast is”No Way Out,” the season 6 midseason premiere which isn’t far behind at 9.6, on the back of 23,759 votes.

“Too Far Gone” served as now 4’s midseason finale and memorably featured David Morrisey’s Governor launch an attack on Rick Grimes’ neighboring prison bunch. Michonne and Hershel are seized by the protagonist and, at the episode’s most shocking moment, and among the wildest moments in the whole history of this series, the Governor kills Hershel, beheading him with Michonne’s katana facing his two daughters, Maggie and Beth.

The episode title comes to his enemy in from Rick’s impassioned speech. “We’ve all done the worst kinds of things simply to stay alive, but we can still return,” he pleads. “We’re not too far gone. We get to return. I know we can change.” The Governor’s actions demonstrated that they were too much gone.

A similar graph, which collated all the lowest-rated episodes of your favorite TV shows on IMDb, shown that TWD’s worst installment, according to fans, is season 7’s”Swear.” Which has a mere 5.6 rating? It will be intriguing to see where the Walking Dead season 10’s finale, “A Specific Doom,” falls on the scale when it finally arrives on AMC after this year.

Naveen Yadav
