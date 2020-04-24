Home Top Stories New Ration Card Application Started In Bihar, Let's Know How You Can...
New Ration Card Application Started In Bihar, Let’s Know How You Can Get A Ration Card

By- Vikash Kumar
Around 80 crore poor are being given free ration by the government across the country during the lockdown. Now 19.5 crore families of the country are being given free pulses under the food security scheme. So far, 1 lakh tonnes of pulses have been released by the government, which are to be distributed among 36 states and union territories. Even though ration is being given without any ration card or documents during this period, it does not happen in normal days.

If you want to make a ration card, you can also go to the Common Service Center. But if you want to carry out this work by sitting at home, then you must first go to the portal of food supply department http://fcp.bih.nic.in/

After downloading the application form, fill all the necessary information in it and then hand it over to the Food Supply Department office. If you are a resident of rural area, then hand over this form to Jeevika at the Block office.

One thing must be kept in mind that after submitting the ration card form, do not forget to take the slip. After a few days you can take this slip and go to the nearest ration dealer. He must have got your ration card.

There should also be necessary documents for the people living in Bihar. It is necessary for the applicant that he does not have ration card of any other state. Only BPL or a fixed income family can apply for ration card. This card is issued in the name of the head of the family.

What documents are necessary to get a ration card

Aadhar card, PAN card, passport size photo, bank statement or passbook, income certificate, electricity bill, gas connection book for making ration card.

Here is the offline form

Here are the new rules and laws

Fire breaks havoc in China after Corona, 19 killed in Sichuan
