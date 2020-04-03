New Justice League Images Tease Martian Manhunter Reveal in Snyder Cut

- Advertisement -

New Justice League Snyder Cut images tease the supposed Introduction of Martian Manhunter from the DCEU. Bits and pieces of advice regarding director Zack Snyder’s first plans for the film continue to make it online. The latest of which gives a glimpse at the lead-up into the scrapped J’onn J’onzz introduction to fans.

Hampered by a string of manufacturing woes, the largest issue regarding Justice League stemmed from Snyder needing to resign from the job as a result of personal tragedy leading to Joss Whedon taking over. The MCU filmmaker manned post-production that left only 10% of his predecessor work in the movie’s theatrical cut and reshoots. Fans didn’t overlook this thanks to some truncated version. The request asks Warner Bros. to roll out Snyder’s work before Whedon’s participation. Supporters aren’t excruciating particularly, although the studio continues to remain mum.

To maintain the conversation concerning the Snyder Cut heading, Snyder has been dropping advice regarding his first vision for Justice League. The most recent of which was a pair of pictures revealing Martha Kent (Diane Lane) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams). Before this, the filmmaker debuted an image capturing this moment from another angle. Check out the images posted on the official Vero account of the filmmaker below:

This moment in the film occurs before the resurrection of Superman (Henry Cavill), while Lois continues to grieve his death. According to what has been previously revealed from the Snyder Cut, it appears to be the moment leading up to Martain Manhunter’s reveal in Justice League. As Snyder stated a few days ago during Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’s watch party, J’onzz already has an idea about the Man of Steel’s existence on Earth. A formerly out storyboard show how the rest of this scene would’ve performed on the screen. Martha visits Lois to offer you some psychological support after she leaves the device, she transforms into Martian Manhunter before eventually turning into General Swanwick (Harry Lennix).

All this was scrapped from the final cut of Justice League, together with Martha and Lois’ only encounter before Clark’s revival was when the former visited the latter within her office. This scene garnered criticism from lots of Snyder lovers given it was shot like a TV series – a stark contrast to the filmmaker’s trademark visuals. With this instant in the movie completely scrapped, it is curious if there’s any chance that Warner Bros. will use this planned set-up by the time they’re all set to present Martian Manhunter in the DCEU. At this point, their slate is piled up until the end of 2022 so there’s no rush in their part. However, from the Release that the Snyder Cut movement’s perspective, this can be motivated to continue pushing for their objective.