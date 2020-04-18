New Images Of Wonder Woman 1984: The Upcoming DC Sequel Released

- Advertisement -

Wonder Women 1984 will not be released but the film has been moved to August because of the situation.

All the film theaters all around the globe are shut, and we’re hoping then to be operational by July we still have a few details about this forthcoming DC film. We have two new images from the film and we are aware that Diana gets lonely as neither family or her friends are around. Looking at the trailer for your film, we could rest assured we will find a few familiar faces.

Here is the trailer for Women 1984 for the fans who have not yet seen it! The trailer was released on December 9, 2019, by Warner Bros.

NEW INFORMATION ON WONDER WOMEN 1984

Empire published new images from Women 1984 and not this we’ve got a few facts about the film straight from Gal Gadot herself. We will be meeting with Diana again after a very long time; she will be more mature and happy in Women 1984. Gal Gadot, in her statement, said that Diana was quite naive in the first part, the initial Wonder Women film showed the travel of Diana becoming Women.

Wonder Women 1984 will Diana as a wiser and far older version of Women; however, she is lonely after losing her team members.We’ll see a return of Steve Trevor, and we will see them sharing a romantic moment and lovers re gloating over the trailer. We see Diana sporting gold armor, as observed from the comics Wonder Women takes this armor in times of war out!

We’ll keep you updated on more news and pictures!