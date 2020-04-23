New Gaming Phone Nubia Play 5G’s Great Set of Specs and Affordable price, Take a Tour

- Advertisement -

A new gaming phone from Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has been unveiled, rocking the same chipset that is supposed to power the upcoming Pixel 5.

The Nubia Play 5G’s great set of specs and affordable price might put additional strain on Android handsets, Pixel 5 included.

The brand new Nubia phone will start at just $340 in China, which can be even more affordable than the upcoming Pixel 4a.

We have seen several Pixel 5 escapes which are not very flattering, and Pixel 5 isn’t supposed to start for another five months, although it. The telephone that should compete against the 11 and Galaxy S20 is believed to feature specs. Specifically, the telephone is expected to include a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chip over the Snapdragon 865 that powers OnePlus 8 and the Galaxy S20. This could be a first for the Pixel show, and it’s all Qualcomm’s fault, according to a recent report. The 865 is more expensive than the 765G which includes a 4G/5G modem built-in and needs a 4G/5G processor. Google has rumored to be functioning for its Pixel series on its very own custom chip that was mobile, but the chip won’t be ready until next year.

- Advertisement -

We have already explained why the new iPhone SE could be Google’s worst nightmare. The cheap iPhone will probably be more powerful that a 765G-based Pixel 5, which will make the telephone a difficult market. Nonetheless, it turns out that it is only one phone that might make it harder for Google to market Pixel phones.

Smartphone maker Nubia just introduced. It is the gaming telephone Nubia has announced in a matter of weeks, with the previous one. The Red Magic 5G has Galaxy S20-grade specs but sells for the cost of Samsung’s flagship phone. The most affordable Red Magic 5G model prices $579, and it is available for purchase in the US.

The Nubia Play 5G is a device, which means it does not feature a Snapdragon 865 chip. Instead, it has. In addition to that, it sports an all-screen design with a generous 6.65-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh speed and an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, quad-lens rear camera, 5G support, 5,100 mAh battery, ICE2.5 cooling system, along with Android 10.

It’ll go on sale in China beginning at 2,399 yuan ($340) for the 6GB/128GB variant, going around 2,999 yuan ($425) for the 8GB/256GB model. That is incredible value for a mid-range Android mobile, particularly a so-called”gaming” device. The Nubia Play 5G would be more expensive but it would be less expensive than the Magic 5G flagship. For that reason, it would also be less expensive than most of the contest, including the Pixel 5.

Then rival devices like the Nubia Play 5G will make life for Google In the event the Pixel 5 is going to be a mid-sized phone. It has to be more expensive, although A Pixel 5 must be cheaper than the Pixel 4.

There is no denying that the Pixel 5 will have a large benefit over other 765G phones, including better photography in addition to a ton of new Google tricks, maybe including Assistant features. The Pixel 5 will also get updates that are faster than any Android handset. But a device such as the Nubia Play will be attractive. When it comes to specs that are many, such as charging speed, RAM, storage, battery size, and display refresh speed, it’ll likely beat the Pixel 5.