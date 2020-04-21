New Canon EOS R5 : It Will be a revolutionary, Video Specs Confirm

- Advertisement -

The Canon EOS R5 has given a boost to YouTubers and video directors by teasing some more of its official specs — and the announcements confirm the R5 will break new ground for cameras.

Last month, Canon batted away hints that the EOS R5’s video powers would be compromised in a similar way to previous versions like the EOS R, by confirming it will take 8K video internally at 30fps utilizing the full width of its sensor.

And now Canon has shown that up with some bigger video collector statements. Among the very interesting is that the EOS R5 will be able to shoot 4K video at up to 120fps, which makes it an option for shooting high-quality slo-mo footage. This model has only been available on Cinema EOS cameras like the C200.

Better yet, Canon has verified when shooting video on the EOS R5″Dual Pixel AF is offered in all video modes at all resolutions and frame rates”. That’s pretty incredible, given that the Canon 1DX when shooting in either Raw or modes that are 60p that DSLR doesn’t provide Double Pixel AF.

Another bit of interesting news is the confirmation of this Canon EOS R5 video codecs. When shooting uncropped 8K and 4K, it is going to take 4:2:2 10-bit from Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). As we understood from a prior announcement, you’ll also be able to take 8K raw video at up to 29.97fps.

There is no official news on 8-bit choices for smaller file sizes, but also the confirmed 10-bit recording and people codecs are welcome information for specialists who fancy using the EOS R5 as another camera together with their main Cinema workhorse. Launched in 10-bit 4:2:2, an option that first came on mirrorless cameras with the Panasonic GH5, provides more color data and depth for colorists to operate within post-production, compared to alternatives like 8-bit 4:2:0.

Canon says this signifies the EOS R5 will be” an ideal service filming camera” that will” shoot comfortably on high-end manufacturing sets” and from the specs published so far it’s difficult to disagree. Nevertheless, exactly heating difficulties will be avoided by the EOS R5 and there are still many details we do not know about, including recording limits, given it has a smaller body than Cinema EOS cameras.

One last bit of information from concerns the EOS R5’s dual cards slots — Canon has verified that among these will be a CFexpress slot, with the other being SD UHS-II. Unlike the 1DX Mark III, which has CFexpress slots, this reveals the EOS R5 has one eye on attracting semi-pros and well-heeled amateurs also.

CFexpress cards offer you incredible data transfer rates that are ideal for shooting 8K video and rapid-fire stills but are significantly pricier than the more common SD options. Presumably, Canon feels that this will help broaden the appeal of the EOS R5.

Is Canon EOS R5 a big deal?

So what do these statements all mean to your Canon EOS R5 and cameras in general? The EOS R5 surely won’t be the first small, mirrorless camera to be used by professional directors and filmmakers — the Panasonic GH5 has been a favorite of aspiring Werner Herzogs for a little while today and introduced features like internal 10-bit 4:2:2 recording into a wider audience back in 2017.

But from the specs up to now, the EOS R5 will raise that video bar for mirrorless cameras again. For a start it’s a full-frame camera, therefore it has a far larger sensor than the Micro Four Thirds GH5. Despite this large detector, it guarantees features such as uncropped 8K, the ability to shoot 4K in Dual Pixel autofocus in every video mode 120fps and, perhaps best of all. All of this out of a body that’s similar in dimension to the Canon EOS R and contains five-axis IBIS (in-body image stabilization).

On paper, it’s hugely impressive stuff and promises to resolve all of the odd video constraints we’ve seen on recent Canon cameras like the EOS R. Features that have been earmarked for Cinema EOS cameras are becoming shoehorned into a run-and-gun, mirrorless body. And while the EOS R5 isn’t going to be economical — rumors suggest it’ll cost 4,500 — it will guarantee features. Until the Sony A7S III arrives shortly to steal its thunder.

This comes with the caveat that there are still many unknowns about the EOS R5. As an example, we do not yet know anything about recording limits, or how it can handle the heat. And until we have managed to take one for a spin, we won’t know how well it manages issues that are potential like a rolling shutter, which was a problem on the Canon EOS RP.

However, from the supported specs up to now, the Canon EOS R5 is unquestionably the most exciting camera of this year, if you are a stills shot or filmmaker. We’ll bring you more official news as obtaining it.