Netflix’s Coffee & Kareem is Comedy With a kid’s Sense of Humor

A movie with a hand being stuffed into a character’s mouth might signal a tone of violence early on, as opposed to starting with domestic troubles that are relatively sitcom-y. Coffee & Kareem is an exclusion. Back in Netflix’s new buddy comedy, the team-up of a white cop and an African American boy seesaws between that of kid-friendly comedies such as My Spy or Kindergarten Cop with more grownup films like Pineapple Express or That Is the End. For the most part, nevertheless, director Michael Dowse (Goon) and screenwriter Shane Mack handle it, throwing so much at the wall that some of it need to adhere.

It’s disorienting. Adult-kid team-up films are generally targeted at children — just how trendy, to follow an adult and see them perform their action-packed task, and maybe even learn a few lessons about friendship on the way! By contrast, Coffee & Kareem has graded MA, packed with profanity and vulgarity, and, shortly, some very gory violence that feels at odds with the lighthearted humor that runs throughout the film. The jokes include gangsters coping with bullying and complaints about the keto diet; the goriest scenes have ears becoming cut off and bodies being blown. Both tones do not mesh.

The film’s two central characters, Officer Coffee (Ed Helms) and youthful Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) don’t get along. Coffee is in a relationship with Kareem’s mother Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson), and Kareem, understandably, is not having it. Tipped off by a gangster expecting to earn some recruits, Kareem asks Coffee to frighten into leaving Vanessa. Unfortunately, he ends up walking on another police officer’s murder, since they are framed by corrupt cops for the killing, and he and Coffee are made to go on the run.

Most of the schtick of Kareem is swearing far more than any child is supposed to, waxing poetic on his sexual art and genitalia. Coffee is the right guy, a marginally toned-down variant of Helms’ character on The Office. Luckily, Dowse and Mack know of how so, and it looks to pair them together to address the race dynamics. Vanessa must deal with her son and a co-worker stressing her for dating a (not very well-to-do) white man to Kareem’s disbelief in the fact that his mum would date a cop, and Coffee could make the”not all of the cops” debate. In another great sequence, a black guy, whose car Coffee commandeers, calls out the optics of white cop pulling a gun on him if he resists giving up his secrets, in addition to protesting that he’s worn out a v-neck sweater in an attempt to fit into a mostly-white neighborhood.

The disparate elements of Coffee & Kareem –“a kid swearing is funny” and”let’s hide something from mom” into”a cop becomes graphically tortured” — aren’t mutually exclusive, but the transitions aren’t handled so smoothly. It’s not apparent until later in the film that it’s meant more for adults than for a younger audience, and Helms and Gardenhigh’s performances don’t appear to swing one way or another — except for just how much cursing Gardenhigh is granted to perform. It ends up dropping on Betty Gilpin’s shoulders.

Gilpin, as a detective who mercilessly bullies Coffee, brings a manic energy to the film which can help define a singular, totally gonzo tone by the halfway point. She can flip between guns blazing to crying within Nancy Meyers movies in one scene, and as the movie’s intensity provides up the pretense of being kid-friendly, and begins to match hers, it solidifies. Mack’s script is ultimately very funny (besides several jokes about pedophilia and also a late gag playing macho posturing that isn’t as self-aware about gay panic as it thinks it is), while Helms and Gardenhigh’s performances are strong enough to keep things pleasurable before the film finds its own feet.

Overall, Coffee & Kareem is the type of movie that, in an age before Netflix, a child of Kareem’s age might have come around on TV and thought was edgy for all of its profanity and bloodstream. In the light of day — or instead, streaming — it is not quite as intense, but its irregular beginning isn’t sufficient to make it a complete miss. As is the film pairing tones’ mash-up is a demanding one, but it works only.