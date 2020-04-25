- Advertisement -

While everybody is staying in during quarantine and binge viewing an absurd amount of streaming TV, what if home budget cuts mean that something such as Netflix is in the cards? The streaming service has put a lot of its displays around for free.

“No, not its scripted series such as Stranger Matters. These are many of Netflix’s educational documentaries, and I think that the idea is for families to watch for kids that will need to be entertained and educated at precisely the same time and free with colleges 31, that they place them up. Though a few of these are not for kids.”

Here’s what Netflix has put on v here:

Our Planet Earth (8 episodes) — A World Earth-style documentary revealing the wonders of nature.”

Overall that’s likely somewhere between 35-40 hours of articles that are free to eat if you see it all. And you’ll learn a lot. I wonder if this experiment is successful, if Netflix may begin offering more of its other, non-documentary shows up in an effort. Sometimes you may see this much content although a pilot or some hit YouTube, but at once. I’m not sure how long this will be online for, which means while you can, you probably want to take advantage of it.