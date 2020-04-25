Home Entertainment Netflix Only Put A Ton Of Its Own Shows And Movies On...
Entertainment

Netflix Only Put A Ton Of Its Own Shows And Movies On YouTube To Get Free

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
While everybody is staying in during quarantine and binge viewing an absurd amount of streaming TV, what if home budget cuts mean that something such as Netflix is in the cards? The streaming service has put a lot of its displays around for free.

“No, not its scripted series such as Stranger Matters. These are many of Netflix’s educational documentaries, and I think that the idea is for families to watch for kids that will need to be entertained and educated at precisely the same time and free with colleges 31, that they place them up. Though a few of these are not for kids.”

Here’s what Netflix has put on v here:

“‘Rocket League’ Returns To ESPN2 This Weekend With Spring Collection Grand Final
‘Fortnite’ Players Believe This Travis Scott Clue May Lead To The Return Of The Old Map
Netflix’extraction’ Is John Wick Running A’Call Of Duty’ Campaign Mission, In A Good Way
Our Planet Earth (8 episodes) — A World Earth-style documentary revealing the wonders of nature.”

  • Chasing Coral (1 picture ) — A ninety-minute documentary about coral reefs specifically.
  • 13th (1 picture ) — A documentary concerning mass imprisonment of black Americans from Ava DuVernay.
  • Knock Down the House (1 picture ) — The story of the young, feminine Democratic congresswoman who recently swept into the House. Among the highest offerings of Netflix.
  • The White Helmets (1 movie) — A brief documentary about the Syrian Civil Defence who are volunteer rescue workers.
  • Zion (1 movie) — An uplifting documentary about a wrestler born without legs.
  • Described (7 episodes) — A Netflix/Vox project where different subjects are explained in every episode from Cricket into the stock exchange.
  • Abstract: The Art of Design (8 episodes) — A fascinating documentary about different facets of design on the planet, from automotive to architecture to footwear.
  • Babies (5 episodes) — This was in Netflix’s top ten list for a long time, so if you want to see some cute babies and learn about raising them, this is the show for you.
netflix movies

Overall that’s likely somewhere between 35-40 hours of articles that are free to eat if you see it all. And you’ll learn a lot. I wonder if this experiment is successful, if Netflix may begin offering more of its other, non-documentary shows up in an effort. Sometimes you may see this much content although a pilot or some hit YouTube, but at once. I’m not sure how long this will be online for, which means while you can, you probably want to take advantage of it.

Kalyan Jee Jha







