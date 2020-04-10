Home Education NEET PG / MDS 2020 Counseling Result: Provisional Result Issued, Check Candidates...
NEET PG / MDS 2020 Counseling Result: Provisional Result Issued, Check Candidates at mcc.nic.in

By- Vikash Kumar
NEET PG / MDS 2020 Counseling Result: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released provisional results of the first round of NEET PG Counseling 2020. In this regard, MCC has announced the Provisional Results Council for NEET PG and MDS 2020 counseling as per an official notification available on the website. In such a situation, whoever appeared for the first round of counseling, they can check their results on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

Let us know that the final result will be released by 10 April 2020. Before this, if any candidates find any wrong in the provisional results, then they should inform about this till tomorrow ie 10 April 2020, before the final result is released. They should give information by eight o’clock tomorrow morning. According to the notification issued by the Medical Counseling Committee, the results of the first round of counseling for dental and medical programs have also been declared. According to this, a total of 13,237 candidates have been selected for MD, MS and PG diplomas. At the same time, 1,144 MDS courses have been shortlisted.

After this process, the shortlisted candidates will be given a chance to report to the allotted medical colleges by 20 April 2020. However, the lockdown is currently underway due to a coronavirus outbreak. In such a situation, candidates have been given the option to report in online mode.

Let us know that the lockdown has been going on across the country due to the Corona virus since last days. Its duration is until 14 April. However, Odisha has extended this till April 30 because of increasing cases. At the same time, what will be its condition in other states, it will be clear only after April 14. At the same time, talking about the number of people infected with this virus across the country, so far more than 6 thousand people have been infected with this virus.

Vikash Kumar
Also Read:   BSEB bihar board 10th result 2020: 10th result will be released only after this date in April, check
