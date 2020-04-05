Home Education NEET Admit Card 2020: NTA NEET UG Admit Card Release date And...
NEET Admit Card 2020: NTA NEET UG Admit Card Release date And download link

By- Vikash Kumar
NEET Admit Card 2020: National testing Agency(NTA) is not going to launch the Admit Card for National Eligibility cum entry evaluation (NEET) UG 2020 on 27th march due to coronavirus outbreak. According to the notification, NEET 2020 examination will be conducted on 3rd May and the Admit Card will be released tomorrow. NEET UG 2020 Admit Card is postponed till further notice. Please read the content carefully for NEET Admit card 2020 postponed news & launch date, download link, etc..

“According to official Notification, the Admit Cards for the Examination which were to be issued on 27th March 2020 will now be issued later on after assessing the situation after 15th April 2020 only”

ntaneet.nic.in NTA NEET 2020 Admit card release date

Name of the organizer National transfer Agency(NTA)
Exam Name National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2020(NEET)
Exam date 3rd May 2020
Admit Card date 27th March 2020(postponed)
New Admit card date Notify soon
Official website https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

Authority will issue the notification of Postponement of NEET 2020 Admit Card at the official Site of NTA- www.ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the page for updates.

NEET Admit Card 2020 UG

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET) 2020 exam will be commenced on 3rd May 2020 at different centers across the nation. Earlier NTA has decided to upload the NEET Admit card 2020 by 27 March 2020, but due to Amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) NEET UG Hall ticket has been postponed. Candidates will have to wait till the new release date is published. NEET UG Admit Card will soon be uploaded on the official website- www.ntaneet.nic.in. Stay tuned with us for updates.

Details printed on the NEET Admit Card 2020

  1. Name of the candidates
  2. Roll Number of the candidates
  3. Exam Date
  4. Exam center
  5. Exam timing
  6. Date of Birth
  7. Photograph and signature
  8. General instruction
NTA NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Download link

NTA NEET UG Admit card 2020 link will be triggered at the NTA website only- www.ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates may also download the Admit card from this page with the Download link available soon. Program Amount, Date of Birth is necessary to download card is admitted by the NEET UG 2020.

How to Download the NTA NEET Admit card 2020 UG online?

  1. Candidates simply visit the https://ntaneet.nic.in/
  2. navigate to NEET Admit card 2020 link
  3. A login page will appear
  4. provide the Application Number, Date of Birth, security code
  5. hit submit button
  6. Check All the details like name, roll number etc.
  7. Take the print out of the NEET Admit card 2020
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

