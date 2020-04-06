NBC Sets Early Finale Dates for Chicago Dramas The Blacklist, and Much More!

- Advertisement -

NBC is moving up season finale dates for some of its most popular drama series.

The peacock network has declared that several shows will wrap.

This news is in reaction to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has brought Hollywood.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will each wrap their current seasons on Wednesday, April 15.

The news is unsurprising for all these shows because it was declared when production was shut down last month which neither of those shows would return to shooting this year.

That is because they just had a couple of episodes staying, and the displays have already been renewed for three seasons each.

With restarting production on a small number of 13, the fiscal implications that come it wouldn’t be worth bringing back them to get one or two episodes.

What is unclear is if there will be a natural endpoint in the storylines of the shows, but time will tell.

April 23, meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU is coming to a close early, with its season set to finish Thursday.

When production can resume on time the Mariska series will probably be back in the fall, but it’s been revived for 3 seasons, much like the Chicago trifecta and New Amsterdam.

Superstore will end with a single episode unproduced the same night, which means that fans might not receive an on-screen farewell for America Ferrera’s Amy.

However, Ferrera has hinted that she can return the line to wrap up the narrative down, but nobody understands.

The Blacklist will even end with some episodes unproduced. May 15, Friday wills air.

It has been renewed for next season.

Fantastic Girls, though, will finish early and have not yet been renewed for another season.

The season finale is slated to air Sunday, May 3. Given that Great Girls has a lucrative deal with Netflix, it will be back.

Manifest will wrap as April 6, whilst Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Indebted, and as all episodes have been filmed as intended, Little Big Shots will continue to broadcast.

NBC isn’t the only show affected by the Coronavirus. CBS, Fox, and ABC have started penciling in early finale dates for a few collections.