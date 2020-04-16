NASA’s Curiosity Keeps Terrible As Team Operates Rover Out Of Home : The Mars Mission Has Learned To Meet New Challenges While Working Remotely

- Advertisement -

NASA’s Curiosity rover team is Operating from home, but still controls the robot’s movements on the Red Planet.

Utilizing video conferencing to organize, the staff plots and plans commands before sending them into the area in the comfort of home.

The rover is still being as productive as ever, NASA states, and lately drilled for a rock sample utilizing a command delivered by NASA employees working remotely.

When NASA declared it had been forcing as many of its employees as you can work from home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the bureau also mentioned that employees deemed critical to assignments would nevertheless be allowed access to NASA’s facilities and labs.

Controlling the Curiosity rover on Mars is obviously a critical undertaking, and that means you may be amazed to learn that the Curiosity mission team isn’t really coming to work these days. Incredibly, the team is doing all its rover-related work in the comfort of their own homes, controlling the rover remotely without leaving the house.

Working remotely? I can relate. I've been doing just that since my launch to Mars in November 2011. Now the rest of the team is distributed, too. Here's how they're sorting things out so that we can keep going… alone, together. https://t.co/3mXu7JXkZg pic.twitter.com/4nyKyzHyKw — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) April 14, 2020

Typically, the Curiosity team members spend their days at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. There, controls can be beamed by computers directly gather data, and receive images. But with the work-from-home mandate, the scientists are now doing many of those very same items from home.

Shortly after the team members got setup to operate remotely, they issued a command to the rover which proved successful. The rover drilled a rock sample using the commands sent not from a NASA center, but from a desk at a house. That’s a huge deal, but there are things that the staff simply can’t do without being.

“Not everything they’re used to operating with at JPL might be shipped home, nevertheless,” NASA describes. “Planners rely on 3D images from Mars and usually examine them via special goggles that quickly shift between left- and right-eye views to better reveal the shapes of the picture. That helps them determine where to push Curiosity and how far they can extend its robotic arm”

That high-end equipment is available to them but not one of the team members has computers beefy enough to operate programs. JPL notes that the hardware is designed for gambling graphics cards pulling most of the weight — but it works just as well for Mars exploration. The science group uses 3D images and glasses in the home.

Despite the dramatic change of scenery, the Curiosity team making the most of the rover’s time on the Earth and is still getting its work done. With as many as 20 individuals required to plan and test commands before sending them all the way to Mars, video conferences have become the norm, and the communication allows the rover.