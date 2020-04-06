NASA Says It Will Continue To Use The Revived Logo In Various Ways : NASA’s Bringing The Worm Back

- Advertisement -

NASA has revived a classic logo and will use it for the upcoming SpaceX Crew Dragon assignment to the International Space Station.

The red, wavy emblem is dubbed”the worm,” and it’s immediately recognizable as a bit of NASA history.

NASA says it will continue to use the revived emblem in a variety of manners, though it didn’t provide any information as to where it may appear.

NASA is currently bringing back one of its logos which has not been officially revived in nearly three decades. The glorious NASA”worm” logo is officially back, and it will create its re-debut on the Demo-2 flight that will visit a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule take a set of astronauts to the International Space Station for the very first moment.

It is the ultimate evaluation for SpaceX, which is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew program that sought to generate spacecraft that could be launched from US soil. NASA and Boeing were both tasked with the job, and SpaceX is the first of those two that’s ready to take NASA astronauts. Thanks to the worm logo that is spectacularly retro, we know they’ll be flying in fashion.

The existing NASA emblem — reddish slash, a blue orb, and also the letters NASA spread throughout the center — is the first and has been for decades. However, NASA chose to freshen up its image a bit in the 1970s due to some limitations that were very specific and consequently came the worm. NASA explains:

The NASA insignia that is first is one of the most powerful symbols in the entire world. A bold, patriotic red chevron wing piercing a sphere, representing a world, with stars, and an orbiting spacecraft. Today, we understand it “the meatball.” With the technology of 1970, it was a challenging icon print to reproduce, and many people thought it a metaphor in what was contemplated, subsequently, an aerospace era.

Input a cleaner, sleeker layout born of the Federal Design Improvement Program and formally introduced in 1975. It featured a simple, red type style of the word NASA. The entire world understood it as”the worm.”

NASA was able to flourish with graphic designs. A place was for the meatball and the pig. However, in 1992, the 1970s brand was retired — except in favor of the first late 1950s graphic — for clothing and other souvenir items.

Sure, the NASA logo has plenty of history attached to it, and it’ll surely be around for decades to come, but you really can’t deny the red, wavy pig logo is exceptional in every way. It fits anywhere, and it looks stunning on the face of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket currently waiting to carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

“There is a good chance you’ll see the emblem featured in other official manners on this assignment and later on,” NASA says. “The bureau is still analyzing how and where it will be used, exactly.”