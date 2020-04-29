Home Technology NASA: “Lunar Flashlight” Will Shine a Light on The Moon’s Darkest Craters...
NASA: “Lunar Flashlight” Will Shine a Light on The Moon’s Darkest Craters Looking For Water Ice

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
NASA will send a ‘Lunar Flashlight’ to illuminate the shadowy craters and depressions on the Moon’s south pole.
The space agency expects to find water ice hiding out in these permanently dark areas.
Future crewed missions to the Moon could utilize this ice for a source, allowing for extended stays.

NASA is determined to send humans back to the Moon instead of later. The first mission of the Artemis program is scheduled to kick off by 2024. Now, there’s lots of reason to believe the date will be delayed but for the time being, let’s assume that everything lines up NASA and properly pulls off it.

NASA is currently preparing for this specific situation, obviously, but getting humans to the Moon is only part of a much bigger challenge. Since the space agency clarifies in a new blog post, it is working on something it’s calling the Lunar Flashlight, which is actually a tiny satellite equipped with a powerful laser that can scan the lunar surface in search of precious materials, such as ice.

Will need something to consume. For short-term assignments, water will obviously be brought along, recycled, and everything will be OK, but in a future where humans spend an elongated quantity of time on the surface, finding new sources of water could be a massive plus.

We guess more could be hiding, although the good news is that we know there’s water ice on the Moon thanks to preceding observations. Deep within shadowed craters that are never touched by sunlight, huge reserves of water in the shape of ice may be tucked away. Using it to maintain space travelers well and living and harvesting that ice appears to be a lovely thought.

“Although we have a pretty good idea there’s ice within the darkest craters on the Moon, preceding measurements are a little bit ambiguous,” Barbara Cohen of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center said in a statement. “Scientifically, that is fine, but when we are planning on sending astronauts there to dig up the drink and ice it, we must be sure it’s.”

The mission of the Lunar Flashlight will last about two months. During this time it shines lasers into depressions and the craters near the Moon’s south pole which are typically hidden from view and will cruise over the lunar surface. The beam will be effective at revealing what type of ice is there, or even if no ice is there.

“We shall also have the ability to compare the Lunar Flashlight data together with the great information we have from other Moon-orbiting missions to find out whether there are correlations in signatures of water ice, hence providing us a global perspective of surface ice supply,” Cohen said.

