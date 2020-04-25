- Advertisement -

NASA is celebrating Hubble’s 30th birthday with a breathtaking image of a distant pair of nebulas.

The picture, which was nicknamed”the Cosmic Reef” catches two nebulas from the star-forming region of space known as the Large Magellanic Cloud, which can be located around 163,000 light-years from Earth.

NASA and the European Space Agency hope to keep Hubble up and operating for a while yet, perhaps another decade or more.

The Hubble Space Telescope is the workhorse of NASA. It was established way back in 1990 and despite some hiccups on the way, it is still going strong in the year 2020. NASA is proud of all the work it has done and has been operating to the birthday of the spacecraft throughout the entire month having some fun retrospectives.

What did @NASAHubble see on your birthday? Now you can find out! 🎂 Go to our site to select your date and share your result. We got this gorgeous galaxy for ours, Oct. 1: https://t.co/Y2sypyHlGU #Hubble30 pic.twitter.com/yo5NjuK8iR — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2020

- Advertisement -

Now, on the telescope birthday, April 24th, NASA is showcasing one of its pictures, and it is definitely a candidate for the photograph Hubble has ever captured. The picture contains NGC 2020, NGC 2014, and two nebulas.

The 2 nebulas NGC 2014 is the large red one and NGC 2020 is the blue orb type exactly what astronomers have nicknamed the”Cosmic Reef” because its vivid, surreal look resembles what you might find beneath the waves of the sea.

Images like this of a volatile region of space where new stars are created from masses of dust and gas are examples of how significant Hubble is not only to science but to science lovers around the world.

“Hubble has provided us stunning insights about the universe, from neighboring planets to the farthest galaxies we have seen up to now,” NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen stated in a statement. “It was revolutionary to start such a huge telescope 30 decades ago, and also this astronomy powerhouse remains to provide revolutionary science now. Its spectacular pictures have captured the imagination for decades, and will continue to inspire humankind for years ahead.”

Since NASA describes in a brand new blog article celebrating the photograph and the telescope’s 30th birthday, Hubble has made over 1.4 million observations throughout its lengthy tenure in distance. With this wealth of data about the cosmos, researchers have produced over 17,000 peer-reviewed newspapers in all manner of interest. The number will continue to produce new discoveries if the telescope must be shut down today.

However, Hubble isn’t done. The telescope might old by today’s technological standards, but it’s still capable of amazing things, and NASA and the European Space Agency find it to shut down just yet. Estimates imply that the telescope could stay operational for up to a different decade, and with it producing graphics such as the Reef, we are in no rush.