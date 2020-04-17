Home Technology NASA and Other Space Agencies Around The Globe are Constantly On The...
Technology

NASA and Other Space Agencies Around The Globe are Constantly On The Lookout For Threats That May Appear From The Darkness of Space.

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -
  • An asteroid around 100 feet in diameter Handed closely with Earth early on Wednesday morning.
  • The distance rock called 2020 GH2 came closer to the Earth than the distance between the Earth and the Moon, which makes it a fairly close call.
  • The thing is currently being tracked by scientists.

NASA and other space agencies around the globe are constantly on the lookout for threats that may appear from the darkness of space. Objects like asteroid struck us without warning and could cause devastation, especially if they’re big. Luckily, scientists have been monitoring thousands of them and find new ones all of the time.

That being said, sometimes a space rock gets the jump on us not appearing till it’s away from making a pass of Earth, just days or even hours. That was the case with 2020 GH2, an asteroid estimated to be as large as 100 feet across, which was initially detected less than a week ago on April 11th but already made a pass of our planet.

- Advertisement -

Distance is relative when we’re talking about massive objects like planets and the vastness of space, but the closest approach of miles of 2020 GH2 is a width in the grand scheme of things. The stone came closer to Earth than the space at.

Due to its comparatively small size, the object was not spotted until it was nearing its date with Earth. If it were to have Earth, at 100 feet across, it could still have done some damage. It would not have been a”universe ender,” but you definitely wouldn’t want to be anywhere near where it came speeding through our setting.

Back in 2013, an asteroid estimated to be around 66 feet produced a massive fireball from the skies over Russia’s Chelyabinsk region. The friction of the air and warmth caused the meteor to explode before it reached the ground. When it burst, it did so at an altitude of 18 kilometers, but the powerful force of the explosion still was able to hurt thousands of buildings and seriously injure an estimated 1,500 people.

Now, envision a stone bigger than a populated region of Earth or that over a major city. It obviously wouldn’t be pleasant and with days between the flyby as well as its first discovery, though 2020 GH2 was on a crash course there would have been very little we could have done to prepare.

The good news, of course, is that the asteroid passed our planet morning while all were snug in our beds. Scientists will continue to track its route to make sure we know where and when it will look next

Also Read:   Big News: Coronavirus Strikes Kennedy Space Center, further complicating NASA's Programs
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   NASA Mission To Establish A'Depth Perception' Record, and You May Provide Help
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Amazing Details

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
kimetsu no Yaiba first season was amazing. It's been labeled by many as the best anime of this season. This show's fans wish to...
Read more

Here’s Everything We Know About The Second Season Of Love Alarm

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Netflix just recently published its first Korean play and people are OBSESSED with that. Love Alarm is all about a dating app that sounds...
Read more

The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
One of the most adored shows The 100 is ready to generate a comeback with a Season 7. This season is going to be...
Read more

Avatar 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should To Know

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Are you a fan of the Avatar series? And so are you awaiting the film on the Avatar series? Here we've brought some fresh...
Read more

Hunters Season 2: Release Date Revealed, Cast And More Latest Update

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Hunter is an amazing show set in the 1970s, and the show revolves around the Nazi soldier, providing a vintage feel to us.
Also Read:   Pixel Bud 2 Pre-Orders Might Get Delayed Due To CoronaVirus OutBreak
The series...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date, Check Out Its Trailer, Features And All The Latest Updates

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Fans must listen to news that was exciting when they attended Blizzcon in 2019. Blizzard made an official affirmation relevant to the making of...
Read more

High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Major Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
We know that if we would like to read any series that is animated, then nothing can be better compared to a Japanese Manga....
Read more

The First Non-China Apple Store Reopening Is In South Korea, Where Apple Has a Single store in the city of Seoul

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The very first Apple store out China is set to reopen this weekend, after the iPhone maker's sweeping move to briefly shutter all...
Read more

Disney Family Singalong Sneak Peek: Julianne & Derek Hough Dance It Out For ‘Be Our Guest’ Performance During ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Celebrities Anoj Kumar -
Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, and Hayley Erbert teamed up for one Charming rendition of 'Be Our Guest' during the 'Disney Family Singalong.' They choreographed...
Read more

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Amazon Prime Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Update

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
The MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and premiered on March 17, 2017, on Prime Videos. Now, 3 seasons with 26 episodes...
Read more
© World Top Trend