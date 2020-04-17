- Advertisement -

An asteroid around 100 feet in diameter Handed closely with Earth early on Wednesday morning.

The distance rock called 2020 GH2 came closer to the Earth than the distance between the Earth and the Moon, which makes it a fairly close call.

The thing is currently being tracked by scientists.

NASA and other space agencies around the globe are constantly on the lookout for threats that may appear from the darkness of space. Objects like asteroid struck us without warning and could cause devastation, especially if they’re big. Luckily, scientists have been monitoring thousands of them and find new ones all of the time.

That being said, sometimes a space rock gets the jump on us not appearing till it’s away from making a pass of Earth, just days or even hours. That was the case with 2020 GH2, an asteroid estimated to be as large as 100 feet across, which was initially detected less than a week ago on April 11th but already made a pass of our planet.

- Advertisement -

Distance is relative when we’re talking about massive objects like planets and the vastness of space, but the closest approach of miles of 2020 GH2 is a width in the grand scheme of things. The stone came closer to Earth than the space at.

Due to its comparatively small size, the object was not spotted until it was nearing its date with Earth. If it were to have Earth, at 100 feet across, it could still have done some damage. It would not have been a”universe ender,” but you definitely wouldn’t want to be anywhere near where it came speeding through our setting.

Back in 2013, an asteroid estimated to be around 66 feet produced a massive fireball from the skies over Russia’s Chelyabinsk region. The friction of the air and warmth caused the meteor to explode before it reached the ground. When it burst, it did so at an altitude of 18 kilometers, but the powerful force of the explosion still was able to hurt thousands of buildings and seriously injure an estimated 1,500 people.

Now, envision a stone bigger than a populated region of Earth or that over a major city. It obviously wouldn’t be pleasant and with days between the flyby as well as its first discovery, though 2020 GH2 was on a crash course there would have been very little we could have done to prepare.

The good news, of course, is that the asteroid passed our planet morning while all were snug in our beds. Scientists will continue to track its route to make sure we know where and when it will look next