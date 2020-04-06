MP Board 10th And 12th Exam Dates 2020: Now MP Board will also take the examination of core subjects just like CBSE

- Advertisement -

MP Board 10th 12th Exam dates 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) will now take only the paper of the main subject of the 10th-12th standard (MP Board Exams 2020). The MP board has issued a notice on its official website mpbse.nic.in announcing that after the lockdown is over, the MP board will take the examination of only the subjects of 10th and 12th, which are the main and which are very necessary for admission in higher educational institutions. Marks of subjects which will not have examinations will be decided by a different scheme.

When will the remaining examinations be done (MP Board New Exam Dates 2020)

The MP Board has postponed the examinations from March 19 to April 11 due to the Korana virus and lockdown. The MP Board has said that it is not possible to get all the remaining exams of 10th and 12th examinations done after the lockdown is over. In such a case, only the examinations for the main subjects will be taken. The MP Board has said that the remaining papers will be fixed 10 days after the lockdown ends. Students should not ignore any rumors. The MP Board will give its information on mpbse.nic.in and in newspapers.

The subjects whose papers have been done will not be tested. There will also be no papers of IT, security, beautician, etc.

Know here which subjects will be exams in 10th and 12th

MP Board Result 2020 Preparation

As soon as the lockdown is over, preparations for conducting the remaining examinations and checking the answer sheet will begin. The work of checking the sheets will begin only three days after the lockdown is over. A separate notice will be issued.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also organize for only 29 core subjects of class 10th and 12th which are important for promotion and admission in higher educational institutions.