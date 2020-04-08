Home Education MP Board 10th 12th Exam dates 2020: Now MP Board will also...
EducationExamResult

MP Board 10th 12th Exam dates 2020: Now MP Board will also take the examination of core subjects just like CBSE

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

MP Board 10th 12th Exam dates 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) will now take only the paper of the main subject of the 10th-12th standard (MP Board Exams 2020). The MP board has issued a notice on its official website mpbse.nic.in announcing that after the lockdown is over, the MP board will take the examination of only those subjects of 10th and 12th, which are the main and which are very necessary for admission in higher educational institutions. Marks of subjects which will not have examinations will be decided by a different scheme.

When will the remaining examinations be done (MP Board New Exam Dates 2020)
The MP Board has postponed the examinations from March 19 to April 11 due to the Korana virus and lockdown. The MP Board has said that it is not possible to get all the remaining exams of 10th and 12th examinations done after the lockdown is over. In such a case, only the examinations for the main subjects will be taken. The MP Board has said that the remaining papers will be fixed 10 days after the lockdown ends. Students should not ignore any rumors. The MP Board will give its information on mpbse.nic.in and in newspapers.

Also Read:   CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board will be holding the pending exams of only for 29 Key Subjects
- Advertisement -

The subjects whose papers have been done will not be tested. There will also be no papers of IT, security, beautician, etc.

Also Read:   CBSE Board Result 2020: Know when the 10th and 12th results will come, this is the latest update

MP Board Result 2020 Preparation

As soon as the lockdown is over, preparations for conducting the remaining examinations and checking the answer sheet will begin. The work of checking the sheets will begin only three days after the lockdown is over. A separate notice will be issued.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also organize for only 29 core subjects of class 10th and 12th which are important for promotion and admission in higher educational institutions.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

UP Board Result Date 2020: When will the 10th-12th result come, UP Deputy CM replied

Education Vikash Kumar -
UP Board Result 2020: UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has information about when the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th board exam results...
Read more

MP Board 10th 12th Exam dates 2020: Now MP Board will also take the examination of core subjects just like CBSE

Education Vikash Kumar -
MP Board 10th 12th Exam dates 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) will now take only the paper of the main...
Read more

CBSE Board Exam 2020: First riots and now board students of Corona, North East Delhi are not waiting to end

Education Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi: For the students of North East Delhi, whose CBSE 10th and 12th board exams were postponed due to the riots and then...
Read more

Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film Extraction Trailer is out

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Chris Hemsworth's Netflix film Extraction's trailer is out. The actor is viewed rescuing a drug lord from the set in India and Bangladesh's son.
Also Read:   UP Board Exam 2020 Result: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said - Results will come in the first week of June
Directed...
Read more

BSEB 10th Result 2020: 10th result will be released soon, see the latest updates here

Education Vikash Kumar -
BSEB 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Secondary Education Board is expected to release the 10th result after the end of the lockdown period. The...
Read more

Canceling Netflix for a Few Months and Get a Year of Disney+ For Free in COVID-19 Outbreak

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Netflix is your streaming system of choice for numerous people around the USA, but the book coronavirus outbreak has left countless individuals with...
Read more

Iceland’s Early Coronavirus Testing Version Reveals 50 Percent Of Cases Don’t Have Any Symptoms

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Iceland's coronavirus testing Effort stands out as the Nation started aggressive COVID-19 screening months ago. Iceland is testing all patients who are at...
Read more

Still Another Study Finds That Android Safety is Complete Crap

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A new analysis of Android apps has discovered that thousands appear to comprise hidden backdoors that facilitate secret behavior, in what is but...
Read more

Leak Some Latest Good Information About Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Galaxy Fold was the first foldable telephone Samsung had ever released as well as the very expensive as it came out in...
Read more

New leak Indicates the iPhone 12 Pro’s Purported Design With Three Standard Cameras

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A brand new iPhone 12 leak shows the phone's purported layout, including adjustments to the notch, the rear camera, along with the home...
Read more
© World Top Trend