Movie Review:’ The Last Thing He Wanted’ Disappointingly Lacks Sufficient Material to Be Fun

The Last Thing He Wanted, by Dee Rees, is so disconnected from itself which it feels like a cluttering of sequences and scenes held together by little more than adequate performances and missed chances. The Last Thing He Wanted never comes together, so during this movie, the tenuous threads of the story are held together so loosely that one is confused and irritated by the lack of cohesion. In The Last Thing, He Wanted, based on Joan Didion’s book, Anne Hathaway plays with Elena McMahon, an investigative journalist after hot flashes regarding arms deals while covering Reagan’s presidential campaign in 1984. Shortly, her father (Willem Dafoe) appears, talking riddles about army surplus guns and a large new deal where he’s involved.

Elena finds herself embroiled in an arms sale as a journalist and a player. During her investigations, she comes into contact with CIA operative Treat Morrison (Ben Affleck) and finds herself deeper and deeper at the very narrative that’s consumed her. From the start, The Last Thing He Wanted neglects to build any sort of story foundation. Nothing is shown or explained, although the audience is keyed into covert government bureaucrats and guerrilla fighters. There isn’t any good exposition although the first third of the movie is full of glimpses and hints. One is left wondering why on earth we should be intrigued by this story and who the players are, once the plot thickens. Meetings and Elena’s jet-setting do little to advance the story.

With each face we meet, even more, questions arise. There is no explanation as to who they are, where they are, or what their role in the story appears to be. As Elena gets deeper and deeper into the storyline the confusion just mounts. Elena’s character starts to eliminate focus as the movie progresses. It isn’t that she is making conclusions that are different and upending viewer expectations, which would be welcomed and thought-provoking. In the filmmakers seem to overlook what her storyline entails, the attention is missing.

They haphazardly insert phone calls along with her colleague (Rosie Perez) and her daughter (Onata Aprile) to remind the viewer that she’s a job and a family. As one discovers themselves just plain wondering what the hell is happening none of it matches the narrative. The actors themselves seem to have placed their performances on auto-pilot. Dafoe plays unstable well and that. Hathaway hits her marks, weeps in close-up, and discussions about the telephone…a lot. Affleck delivers and broods lines like he’s currently waiting for the check to clear. If their characters were better written and, perhaps their performances would have resonated lifting this film.

The absence of a company story and character development leaves them out on a limb, trusting the branch won’t snap beneath them. All in all, The Last Thing He Wanted lacks enough material to become pleasurable. Tensions are not properly set up and figures don’t even seem to be living. This disconnect between each facet of the movie works against itself directly from the opening sequence. The places are amazing and some of the smaller components are listened (Edi Gathegi & Mel Rodriguez); nonetheless, nothing comes together and a lot of talent appears to be wasted.