“Mototrola Edge +”: Is Set To Launch With 108MP Camera On 22nd April

Motorola is hosting its flagship launching on April 22 at which the much-rumored Motorola Edge+ is expected to launch. The Lenovo-owned firm released a teaser video on Twitter which provides a glimpse of this curved “waterfall” display. In addition to this Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge is also expected to be unveiled with marginally toned-down specifications than the flagship model. Both the Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Edge are supposed to come with 5G support.

The COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic have also forced Motorola to maintain an internet launch event next week to take the wraps off the smartphones.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

Specs

Have a quick look at the rumored specs, Motorola Edge+ is expected to have a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 2340×1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is rumored to be almost and a 5,000 mAh battery stock Android 10 onboard.

Camera

The cameras will most likely be the highlight of the Motorola Edge+ and that’s thanks to 108MP primary sensor on the rear. The triple camera system will include a 16MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lens. The punch-hole cutout on the front will probably be to 25MP selfie shooter, as per the leaks and rumors.

Motorola Edge specifications (rumored)

In addition to this Motorola Edge+, the Motorola Edge is thought to include a curved 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) screen. The phone will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G SoC together with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, based on current rumors. Operate on Android 10 and it is also rumored to come with a 64MP or 48Mp rear camera and 5G connectivity is guaranteed to be built in.

The Motorola Edge has already been seen in the Geekbench back in January, although the vanilla Edge took its time but finally arrived there now.

Its benchmark run saw it score 505 for single-core and 1410 for multi-core.