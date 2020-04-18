Home Technology Motorola Edge+ with snapdragon 865 and 108MP primary camera is set to...
Technology

Motorola Edge+ with snapdragon 865 and 108MP primary camera is set to launch on 22 April

By- Viper
Motorola was rumored to be working to get a flagship smartphone for quite a while now. We have seen numerous leaks of a Motorola phone. Now, amidst the pandemic, Motorola affirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone on April 22.

Motorola Edge series will initially launch in the US.

The official Motorola US accounts on Twitter shared a video teaser to the upcoming new flagship phone(s) last night. These are supposed to be the Motorola Edge+ and Edge and were expected to be published at MWC 2020 back in February.

The COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic have forced Motorola to hold an event that was internet next week to take the wraps off the smartphones.

Taking a glance at the rumored specs, Motorola Edge+ is expected to incorporate a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ screen using a 2340×1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. You may see in the video teaser which Edge+ will include a screen curved at both borders. Motorola Edge+ will probably be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage.

There’s rumored for a 5,000mAh battery and nearly stock Android 10 onboard. The cameras will almost certainly be the highlight of this Motorola Edge+ and that is thanks to a 108MP primary sensor on the rear. The triple camera system will incorporate an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide to around the kitty. The cutout on the front will probably likely be home to a 25MP selfie shooter, as per the leaks.

This smartphone is rumored to be accompanied by a low-end Edge version (minus the also ) which is powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset. This usually means that the Motorola Edge series will probably have 5G connectivity onboard. The non-Plus version is supposed to feature the same layout but specs.

 

Viper
