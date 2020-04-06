Most-Watched TV Shows On Netflix During March During Coronavirus Outbreak

- Advertisement -

Netflix is continuing to extend a much-needed respite in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that’s responsible for many US residents being restricted to their homes at this time and companies having to remain shut down for a while longer.

Our record of those most-watched TV shows on Netflix during March reflects the show that we were bingeing the most since the first wave of quarantines and stay-at-home orders began to come down.

One of the most things about pop culture is unsure of a job it is to try and pick winners and losers. To forecast what ends up on the scrap pile of forgettable movies, TV shows, and the like and what might end up as a hit. Consider this utter weirdness that no 1 saw coming — that an eccentric tiger breeder called Joe Exotic will return since the defining pop star of the era that is quarantine. Netflix dropped its buzzy documentary Tiger King right because the coronavirus outbreak was entering its most crucial stage, resulting in shutdowns and quarantines around the US — and this mad new series from Netflix was right there waiting to be discovered and binged.

The show appeared as a hit after building a head of steam due to word of mouth which circulated online and it is so popular that Netflix is adding an additional episode. Can it be the most popular Netflix string for the month of March, based on the regular data that educates our rankings?

As always, the team at streaming search engine Reelgood shared during March, which included the Netflix reveals those users spent time viewing that a summation of its more than two million users’. Tiger King did not end up near the top of the list, a fact that can most likely be attributed to the simple fact that it did not appear on Netflix until March was mostly over.

As you can see in the complete list at the bottom of this article, foreign series actually includes most of the month’s Top 5 slots (including Elite, about drama and murder in a private school in Spain; Crash Landing on You, a South Korean drama on a socialite who accidentally crosses the border into North Korea; and Sex Instruction, about the romantic entanglements of teens in the UK).

The reality series Love is Blind was the very best Netflix series on our list for March, and it enjoyed a bit of spillover love because its finale was added to the streamer at the end of February. Once March came, everyone was still catching up to the hit dating series built around a book experiment (what if you took a bunch of people and secured them away to determine whether they fall in love with each other, sight-unseen? Does love at first sight, to put it differently, actually rely upon the… sight?)

I have to confess, the entire thing sounded pretty silly initially (watch the trailer, even if for any reason you missed or have not been aware of the Love is Blind phenomenon yet) but didn’t recognize it would really make for pretty compelling TV. Many of the participants were likable, stack their fact reveals circle the mid-2000s with hot messes and drama queens, hoping you wouldn’t have the ability to turn away from the train wreck artwork and unlike the way computers utilized to make sure.

So far as the remainder of this month’s list, I’m currently making my way through Crash Landing on You and have found it to be a fairly enjoyable journey up to now. The main reason is simple: It’s both feel-good, which is something most folks could badly use at the moment during these strange times, and also how it’s set in Korea scratches the wanderlust itch in travelers like me who can’t wait to start flying again once these lockdowns are all over.

Here’s a rundown of the Best Netflix series per Reelgood:

Love is Blind

Elite

Crash Landing You

Sex Instruction

Stranger Things

I Am Not Alright with This

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Money Heist

Better Call Saul