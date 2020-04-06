Home Entertainment Most-Watched TV Shows On Netflix During March During Coronavirus Outbreak
Entertainment

Most-Watched TV Shows On Netflix During March During Coronavirus Outbreak

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Netflix is continuing to extend a much-needed respite in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that’s responsible for many US residents being restricted to their homes at this time and companies having to remain shut down for a while longer.

Our record of those most-watched TV shows  on Netflix during March reflects the show that we were bingeing the most since the first wave of quarantines and stay-at-home orders began to come down.

 

most-watched Netflix shows

One of the most things about pop culture is unsure of a job it is to try and pick winners and losers. To forecast what ends up on the scrap pile of forgettable movies, TV shows, and the like and what might end up as a hit. Consider this utter weirdness that no 1 saw coming — that an eccentric tiger breeder called Joe Exotic will return since the defining pop star of the era that is quarantine. Netflix dropped its buzzy documentary Tiger King right because the coronavirus outbreak was entering its most crucial stage, resulting in shutdowns and quarantines around the US — and this mad new series from Netflix was right there waiting to be discovered and binged.

 

Also Read:   2020 Golden Globes Awards Winners List - Did Your Favorites Win?

most-watched Netflix shows

The show appeared as a hit after building a head of steam due to word of mouth which circulated online and it is so popular that Netflix is adding an additional episode. Can it be the most popular Netflix string for the month of March, based on the regular data that educates our rankings?

 

most-watched Netflix shows

As always, the team at streaming search engine Reelgood shared during March, which included the Netflix reveals those users spent time viewing that a summation of its more than two million users’. Tiger King did not end up near the top of the list, a fact that can most likely be attributed to the simple fact that it did not appear on Netflix until March was mostly over.

 

Also Read:   The Best Horror movies available on Netflix

most-watched Netflix shows

As you can see in the complete list at the bottom of this article, foreign series actually includes most of the month’s Top 5 slots (including Elite, about drama and murder in a private school in Spain; Crash Landing on You, a South Korean drama on a socialite who accidentally crosses the border into North Korea; and Sex Instruction, about the romantic entanglements of teens in the UK).

 

Also Read:   Rick And Morty' Season 4, Episode 6 More Likely To Be Delayed Because of Coronavirus

most-watched Netflix shows

The reality series Love is Blind was the very best Netflix series on our list for March, and it enjoyed a bit of spillover love because its finale was added to the streamer at the end of February. Once March came, everyone was still catching up to the hit dating series built around a book experiment (what if you took a bunch of people and secured them away to determine whether they fall in love with each other, sight-unseen? Does love at first sight, to put it differently, actually rely upon the… sight?)

I have to confess, the entire thing sounded pretty silly initially (watch the trailer, even if for any reason you missed or have not been aware of the Love is Blind phenomenon yet) but didn’t recognize it would really make for pretty compelling TV. Many of the participants were likable, stack their fact reveals circle the mid-2000s with hot messes and drama queens, hoping you wouldn’t have the ability to turn away from the train wreck artwork and unlike the way computers utilized to make sure.

 

Also Read:   COVID 19 leads to JEE Main 2020 Exam April Exam Postponement, Admit Card(delayed), Form Correction (Reopened), Exam Dates, Result, Cut off

most-watched Netflix shows

So far as the remainder of this month’s list, I’m currently making my way through Crash Landing on You and have found it to be a fairly enjoyable journey up to now. The main reason is simple: It’s both feel-good, which is something most folks could badly use at the moment during these strange times, and also how it’s set in Korea scratches the wanderlust itch in travelers like me who can’t wait to start flying again once these lockdowns are all over.

Here’s a rundown of the Best Netflix series per Reelgood:

  • Love is Blind
  • Elite
  • Crash Landing You
  • Sex Instruction
  • Stranger Things
  • I Am Not Alright with This
  • The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
  • Money Heist
  • Better Call Saul
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Online booking for Corona Test starts, samples will be collected from home
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Attack on Titan Season 4, What will be the release date, plot and all the latest news

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Nowadays, tv-series are getting greater fame than the films, and as soon as it concerns the anime series, then nobody can arrive in a...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3, 4 and 5 release dates: Delays ahead?

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Fantastic Beasts 3 would adhere to the two-year launch pattern and arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2020. This date was never set in...
Read more

Westworld Season 3 Poster Detail Teases Dolores’ Departure

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
A fresh detail has been uncovered in one of those posters for the third season of HBO's Westworld. Since premiering in 2016 the science...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Any Hardy fan can breathe a sigh of relief! Celebrity returns for another Taboo season. After rumors and much speculation, the BBC series is...
Read more

Will”Money Heist Season 4″ Be Postponed Into Your New Date, Or It’s As Per Program???

Entertainment Alok Chand -
'Money Heist,' which can be known as Casa De Papel,' is a rather well-liked sequence of worldwide. Until now, now we've got its own...
Read more

Most-Watched TV Shows On Netflix During March During Coronavirus Outbreak

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Netflix is continuing to extend a much-needed respite in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that's responsible for many US residents being restricted to their homes...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Release Date and Twist. Whatever You Will Need to Learn About The Upcoming Season!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Amazon Prime show, The Boys, is set to make a return with a brand new season. The filming of the second season had...
Read more

Release Date of Virgin River Season 2: Future Expectations And More. Updates!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Netflix series, Virgin River, will be coming back soon with its second season. The amorous series surfaced in December 2019. At precisely the...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2 Confirms Twist As Generation Begins

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Epix announces the beginning of manufacturing on Pennyworth season 2 since the crime drama eyes a summertime 2020 return. Pennyworth confirms the throw cast for...
Read more

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date Revealed? Here’s Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
This fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins year 4's announcement has been formally made in the Weekly Shonen Magazine of Kodansha. The comic...
Read more
© World Top Trend