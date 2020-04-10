Most Of The Billionaires Were Loosing Their Net Worth In 2020 But Jeff Bazos Is Still The Richest Person In The World

- Advertisement -

It’s been said that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has given Environment room to heal, but it has also had an impact on the world’s billionaires: They are fewer. There are 2,095 billionaires today down from according to Forbes’ billionaire list for 2020 released this week. They’re also slightly weaker on average, with a combined net worth of $8 trillion down from $8.7 trillion final years.

A record 1,062 billionaires saw their fortunes decline, “both reflective of the tumultuous markets and also the coronavirus pandemic,” said Forbes.

dropped out of the rankings entirely. Forbes noted that the US still has the most billionaires with 614, trailed by larger China (which comprises Macao and Hong Kong) with 456. Four of the top 10 billionaires are tech exec global pandemic or not, Jeff Bezos persists as the person in the world.

Amazon’s CEO is regarded as worth $113 billion, sitting beneath the listing for the third time operating — even following Bezos lately paid $38 billion into ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos as part of their divorce.

Novelist-slash-philanthropist Mackenzie Bezos made her debut on the rich record of this year at number 22. Another noteworthy entry is embattled Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, that debuted on the list at #293 using a healthful $5.5 billion.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is two (again) with an estimated personal net worth of $98 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion in 2019. In fact, the gurus of tech are murdering it four of Forbes’ official 10 richest billionaires are technology execs.

Oracle’s technology leader Larry Ellison is the fifth-richest with $66.2 billion. Facebook’s adult-wunderkind Mark Zuckerberg is worth $54.7 billion. Microsoft chief exec Steve Ballmer also continues to hang about. While certainly affluent, Ballmer was only worth $52.7 when Forbes made its last positions, which meant he didn’t really make the grade. Neither did Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, whose they are set by roughly $50 million fortunes in 13th and 14th place.