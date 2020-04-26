Home Entertainment Mosques Are Getting To Be A Major Source Of Transmission For The...
Mosques Are Getting To Be A Major Source Of Transmission For The Novel Coronavirus

By- Nitu Jha
  This comes days after Pakistan's top doctors warned of"significant mayhem" and"fatal outcomes" if mosques continue to stay open and encouraged the authorities to review its decision to allow congregational prayers during the month of Ramzan.akistan's leading Muslim medical body has cautioned that mosques are getting to be a major source of transmission for the novel coronavirus and encouraged people to pray in the home during Ramzan, since the COVID-19 instances in the nation rose to 13,105 on Sunday.
  • Speaking to reporters, Burney reported that the contaminated cases have surged rapidly during the last week.
  • “Approximately 6,000 instances for coronavirus surfaced in per month. But the same has doubled in the last six days,” he said, warning that the infection would further go up in the forthcoming months of May and June. He said the number of patients from the intensive care units (ICUs) of the public hospitals is increasing at a shocking pace. “Most of the physicians in the nation have been housing more coronavirus patients who those suffering from other diseases,” he told reporters.
  • His comments come days after Pakistan’s top physicians warned of”significant mayhem” and”fatal outcomes” if mosques continue to stay open and urged the authorities to reassess its decision to permit congregational prayers throughout the month of Ramzan amid the mortal coronavirus outbreak.
  • The Pakistan government early this month succumbed to pressure in the hardline clerics and allowed conditional congregational prayers in mosques during Ramzan. However, the 20-point arrangement signed by the leading clerics with President Arif Alvi on restricting access to mosques during Ramzan wasn’t being followed completely.
  • Alvi has written a letter to the Imams of mosques urging them to inquire worshippers above age 50 to pray at home. He remarked that the point number six of those standard operating procedures (SOPs) set in the agreement said that persons over age 50 should prevent offering prayers at the mosque. Alvi also visited mosques from Rawalpindi to review arrangements made by the management of mosques to include the spread of the virus, he wrote in a tweet.
  • He shared a picture of Jama Masjid Ghousia and said the government had organized for Taraweeh (special prayers given at nighttime during Ramzan), keeping in mind essential preventative steps to curtail the spread. On the other hand, the face masks were missing.
  • In many Arab countries, the’azaan’ (call for prayer) has been amended and it urges people to pray in their houses. Advisor on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza took to Twitter and urged the”taxpayers to show responsibility & prevent congregations during Ramzan to shield themselves from COVID-19.”
  • On the other hand, the government was still reluctant to close down the mosques because of fear of backlash by the hardline clerics.
