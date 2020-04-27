Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer: Is Tokyo the only one to survive?

- Advertisement -

MONEY HEIST Season 5 is yet to be confirmed by Netflix but is predicted to find that the heist gang reunites. But will Tokyo be the sole survivor in a fresh twist?

Money Heist gripped audiences when it returned for the fourth year on Netflix at the beginning of April. However, some fans have been wondering how the series will probably come to some final conclusion, and what role Tokyo (played with Úrsula Corberó) could have in all this?

- Advertisement -

The global Netflix phenomenon, Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel) was back for its fourth season on Netflix in early 2020 and will almost surely return for the fifth year. Here’s what we know so far about season 5 of Cash Heist including what we can expect when we could anticipate the launch date and everything else we know regarding the future.

- Advertisement -

We discover how well the show has performed within the next few months likely in a Netflix earnings call when pick figures are released by them. Previously, records have smashed on with it holding of being the title on Netflix, the record.

You will absolutely want to go and check out the documentary released on April 3rd before we move onto the prospects of the section. It records the meteoric rise of the series with guests such as Ted Sarandos, much of the creators as well as the cast. This gave us some insights including the fact that the series was axed.

Will Tokyo be the only survivor of Money Heist?

Tokyo was introduced as the major character of this series in season one.

Fans first met her at the very first episode when she was recruited into the Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) brand new group of thieves.

Ever since then, she has played a massive part in the Spanish drama in addition to being in the heart of a romantic narrative with Rio (Miguel Herrán).

And, as fans will probably know, Tokyo is also the narrator of the series so far.

Ever since it began, it has been her voice describing who the characters are and what exactly was occurring.

Some viewers have been speculating as to why it’s her telling the story about what the point of this is with a heartbreaking new theory.

Posting on Twitter, fan @ciiehl wrote: “Imagine if at the end of La Casa de Papel, Tokyo is going to be the only gang member alive and that is why she is narrating all of the present seasons.”

This is based on the truth that Tokyo has been narrating the show from the past stressed throughout.

In many of the seasons, she has given clues about what is to come throughout her narration.

This included in the first outing when she spoke of”Rio… He is my weakness” before fans understood of any romance between them.

As well as this, at the end of part three, she teased”And then it had been war” ahead of this magnificent fourth season.

This has all led fans to think she could be narrating the series from a stage in the future.

Not everybody is convinced that means she’s the only one.

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) Season 5 release date?

According to the sources, Netflix will launch Money Heist Season 5 in April 2021. What is striking is that there is going to Money Heist Season 6 which will be dropped after Cash Heist period 5.

Manager of global original articles for Spain and Latin America in Netflix Paco Ramos demonstrated future seasons are intended “in case it moves well.” Site Marca has implied the series was renewed for a sixth and fifth time.

Author Javier Gomez Santander talked regarding the series to El Mundo, In addition to this. He explained: “With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, such as Simeone. Chapter by chapter line by line. We don’t ever consider the series can last. If we must understand the reach of the happening, we would not have believed to kill Berlin.”