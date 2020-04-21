Money Heist Season 5 Release Date and Plot Along With Other Detail You Need To Understand

- Advertisement -

Money Heist Season 5, at last, had a wonderful showdown and people are thrilled for season five of Money Heist on Netflix. What would the next movement of the squad in La Casa De Papel? Well, after the immense success of Money Heist season 4 to Netflix, it seems there will Money April 2021 Heist Season 5 that will flow next year.

However, ahead of the next chapter unfolds in the life of their gang viewers must wait around for days. Hasn’t confirmed the released date of Cash Heist season 5 or the renewal.

Netflix generally waits for a month before committing to any drama series’ next season. However, seeing the response of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) season 4, we can easily speculate that there’ll be season 5 of Spanish Thriller Money Heist.

The storyline of Season 5:

Money Heist part 4 ended with Raquel linking the heist group in Bank of Spain when she had been dropped by a helicopter to the roof of the lender dressed in army uniform.

The series came to an end as the team celebrated Raquel’s coming to the bank. However, season 4 of Money Heist ended in the middle of the heist which left fans on their feet as they anticipate the next move in the famous heist.

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) Season 5 Release Date?

According to the sources, Netflix will launch Money Heist Season 5 in April 2021. What’s striking is that there is going to Money Heist Season 6 that will be dropped soon after Cash Heist period 5.

Director of international original articles for Spain and Latin America in Netflix Paco Ramos revealed future seasons are intended” in case it moves well.” Spanish website Marca has implied the series was renewed for a fifth and sixth time.

As well as this, author Javier Gomez Santander talked about the series coming back to El Mundo. He said: “With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, like Simeone. Chapter by chapter line by line. We do not consider how long the show can last. If we must understand the reach of the happening, we wouldn’t have believed to kill Berlin.”

What is Money Heist?

La Casa De Papel or money Heist is a Spanish thriller. The series features a mind intellect called The Professor who makes a team of like-minded folks finish the heist in the background when they intend to print currency from the Royal Mint of Spain.

Season 1 and Season 2 of the series revolve around the heist at Spain’s Royal Mint. From the series, even bigger heist when they devise a plan to rob gold kept from the Bank of Spain is planned by them. View the exciting series and do share your own experience. Stay tuned for updates