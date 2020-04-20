Home Entertainment Money Heist Season 5: 'La casa de papel' Netflix Release Date, Cast,...
Money Heist Season 5: 'La casa de papel' Netflix Release Date, Cast, and Plot and What to Expect?

By- Anoj Kumar
Money Heist Season 4 has come to an end and people are eagerly awaiting another season of Money Heist on Netflix. Will there be the next part of La Casa De Papel? Well, following the massive success of Money Heist year 4 to Netflix, it appears there will Money Heist Season 5 published in April 2021.

Money Heist part 4 finished with Raquel linking the heist group in Bank of Spain when she had been dropped by a helicopter to the roof of the lender dressed in army uniform. The show came to a conclusion as the team celebrated the coming of Raquel in the bank. But season 4 of Money Heist finished in the middle of the heist that left fans on their feet as they expect the next move in the renowned heist.

However, to see the next portion of Money Heist fans may need to wait for another year since Netflix hasn’t confirmed the date of Currency Heist year 5. Thinktank in streaming service Netflix usually waits for a month. However, seeing the success of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) year 4, we can readily assume that there’ll surely be season 5 of Spanish thriller Money Heist.

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) Season 5 release date?

 According to the sources, Netflix will launch Money Heist Season 5 at April 2021. What is striking is that there is going to Money Heist Season 6 which will be dropped after Cash Heist period 5.

Manager of global original articles for Spain and Latin America in Netflix Paco Ramos demonstrated future seasons are intended “in case it moves well.” Site Marca has implied the series was renewed for a sixth and fifth time.

Author Javier Gomez Santander talked regarding the series to El Mundo, In addition to this. He explained: “With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, such as Simeone. Chapter by chapter line by line. We don’t ever consider the series can last. If we must understand the reach of the happening, we would not have believed to kill Berlin.”

Anoj Kumar

