Money Heist Season 5 Fan Theories: Who Will Die Next? Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

- Advertisement -

Money Heist with one the most heartbreaking happening in part four has seen its fair share of deaths over the show up to now. Now, 1 fan has noticed a pattern that could indicate which of the beloved characters is in danger.

Who will die next in Money Heist?

Season four of Money Heist left fans devastated when Nairobi (played with Alba Flores) was killed by Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga).

- Advertisement -

The character’s death marked the fourth to get the heist group in the series so far.

In the early seasons, Oslo (Roberto Garcia) and Moscow (Paco Tous) were both killed in devastating circumstances.

In addition to this, Berlin’s (Pedro Alonso) death at the hands of the authorities left audiences reeling.

Heading into the fifth season, it feels like shocking moments might be on the horizon.

This is especially the case after the fourth excursion Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) head in a brutal twist.

However that the Professor who’s in another personality or danger entirely?

One fan has spotted a pattern at the deaths of hit series so far, which might give a response.

User grenadinsuit took to Reddit to point out how the characters can be sorted into categories.

They wrote: “So, I’ve discovered a consistent pattern in characters’ deaths and assume it can work like that.

“Here’re Connections between personalities: Oslo – Helsinki (Darko Peric) – Nairobi / Moscow – Denver (Jaime Lorente) – Stockholm (Esther Acebo) / Professor – Berlin – Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) – Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) / Rio (Miguel Herrán) – Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó).

What we know so far about ‘Money Heist’ Season 4

Money Heist’s fourth season released in April 2020. It took a long time for us to get in keeping with the fact that the fourth season had arrived. We were confronted with terror. Some of our characters were shown onscreen. Take Berlin, for example. We were absolutely thrilled to see Berlin on screen again, even if that meant he had only returned in the kind of a flashback. We were equally excited to see the gang come together joyously. As the police attempt to intervene and take control, at the exact same period, the Bank of Spain is going through a terrible experience from the current. We have had to say goodbye to quite a beloved personality — our Nairobi this was also among those seasons. She also experienced several and death are still currently gripping using it.

When will season 5 of Money Heist release on Netflix?

You are already aware that the series was revived with no hesitation for a new setup. All the signs are pointing towards the show undergoing renewal. First and foremost, the story is nowhere near being over. The heist has not concluded yet. Based on that, it is safe to suppose that we have at least one more time coming up in the near future. In addition to this, Alex Pina and his team of writers have a lot of times, in the past, voiced their interest to generate a season five. Some rumors indicate that the pre-production was begun by the team for season 5 in October 2019.