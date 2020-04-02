- Advertisement -

Money Heist is returning to Netflix halfway around the world for its fourth year. The Spanish series is among the most well-known titles on Netflix so here’s what we know about Money Heist season 4 including what to expect from another chapter, who is coming, the trailer and everything else we know so far.

Just over eight months following Money Heist lovers left The Professor (Álvaro Morte) declaring all-out warfare on the police, Part 4 of the Spanish play will pick right up from the dramatic cliffhanger. Season 4 of the Netflix series, originally titled La Casa de Papel, will probably be published this week, along with its own storyline synopsis and trailer guarantees plenty of drama for the cast.

When is Money Heist Part 4 released on Netflix?

The air date for La Casa de Papel Season 4 will be Friday, April 3, when eight episodes will be released all at once onto Netflix. Much like the vast majority of Netflix’s releases, these installments will be released at a minute past midnight PT.

When the episodes broadcast in your country will rely on the time difference between the west shore of the U.S.A. From the series’ native Spain, as an example, the episodes will be available at 9:01 a.m.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-4) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Day Light Time 20:00 PM (GMT+13)

Is there a trailer for season 4 of Money Heist?

The trailer for Money Heist season 4 published on March 5th and gave us our first look at what we can expect throughout the season.

The trailer features Tokyo narrating stating that the Professor has lost his mind and we get a glimpse as to what will happen in period 4 with Raquel. She has offered the chance to receive her life again.

Through the trailer, we also get lots of action shots indicating this is going to be a fourth entry that is fast-paced and action-packed.

Who is in the cast of Money Heist Part 4?

The most recent La Casa de Papel trailer revealed that the following stars will be back:

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo

Alba Flores as Nairobi

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

These latter two may surprise Cash Heist lovers, as they watched Berlin perish in Season 2, while Nairobi stopped Season 3 shot by police. But, it is believed that the former will probably appear in flashback, although the latter spends the first episode fighting for life.

What will happen in Money Heist Part 4?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “La Casa de Papel Part 4 starts in chaos: The Professor believes that Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) continues to be implemented, Rio (Miguel Herrán) and Tokyo Úrsula Corberó) have blown up an army tank and Nairobi (Alba Flores) is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest seconds and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will place the heist in serious threat.”

The first trailer included the caption”let the chaos begin,” suggesting the new season will be doubling down on Part 3, in which the gang generated mass disturbances by falling money over Madrid.

The Professor calls against the Bank of Spain rolling into the storm for DEFCON 2 which results where the gang is held up and considers Raquel to become dead.

The fate of Nairobi appears bleak awarded her bullet wound along with the Professor’s strategy is up in the air with all the newest police negotiator in control. Some fans have theorized the simple fact that Nairobi failed to look in a recap could mean she’s currently done for. Nonetheless, in the official date disclose (see below) she has been verified to return although likely wounded.

The new season also promises a confrontation between the police and the robbers. After The Professor is led to believe that the police negotiator has murdered his lover, he acknowledges”all-out war” on the authorities –an all-out war we’ll likely see in Season 4.

Will part 4 of Money Heist be the final season?

As for whether season 4 of Currency Heist will be the last season has not yet been confirmed. We have heard rumors that function is currently ongoing on a part but nothing has yet to be confirmed.

Money Heist Part 4 is released on Friday, April 3 on Netflix.