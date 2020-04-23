Home TV Series Mission Impossible Actor Reveals He Was Approached For A Key Role In...
Mission Impossible Actor Reveals He Was Approached For A Key Role In Lord Of The Rings

By- Naveen Yadav
About a long list of actors that turned down roles in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings show or had a link to them, we’ve learned over time, and another name can be added to the listing.

Mission Impossible actor Dougray Scott told NME that he was approached to play Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings, a role that eventually went to Viggo Mortensen

Dougray said he declined to initiate a conversation about moving to take the epic fantasy movie trilogy and appearing in the movie because, after coming off Mission he was not thrilled with the notion of picking up his life. Jackson famously shot the 3 films back-to-back-to-back within the course of years. Dougray also specified he was never formally offered the role, but he had been sent the script and extended an invitation.

“They sent [the script] to me,” he said. “They wanted me to go meet Peter Jackson in New Zealand, however to be honest with you I had just finished doing MI:2 along with the idea of spending two decades off in New Zealand I just couldn’t really contemplate. The idea of spending the amount of time away in New Zealand at that particular time, I did not wish to do.”

Dougray stated he loved The Lord of the Rings films, and he praised Mortensen . He not losing sleep at night over the matter. “I have no regrets about anything,” he explained.

Jackson hired Stuart Townsend and Aragorn in his Lord of the Rings trilogy to play with. Deliver in Mortensen and townsend educated for the function and filmed some moments decided to make a change.

Jackson was also said to be looking at Russell Crowe and Daniel Day-Lewis for Aragorn, while Nicolas Cage was given the role but turned it down.

Production on the show stopped on account of this COVID-19 pandemic, although amazon is currently producing a brand new Lord of the Rings TV show.

