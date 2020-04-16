Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10 comes with fully path-traced rendering

- Advertisement -

Today is a big day for Minecraft lovers, who finally get to enjoy the visual delights delivered by NVIDIA RTX. The Beta release of Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10 includes fully path-traced rendering, NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support, physically-based materials, as well as no less than half RTX Creator Worlds (freely downloadable from the Minecraft Marketplace, of course).

Compared to the normal Minecraft for Windows, the newest Beta launch — that only targets NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, even for those who had some hopes to operate it on non-NVIDIA hardware — features realistic global illumination, pixel-perfect lighting delivered by illuminated blocks and various other light sources, reflections on all reflective surfaces and cubes, high-quality volumetric fog, and more.

The aforementioned six worlds which were added to the release cover of situations, taking advantage of this visual arsenal available to Minecraft founders. Their names must say it all: Aquatic Adventure, Of Temples and Totems, Crystal Palace, Imagination Island, Color, Light and Shadow, Neon District, in addition to the Razzleberries RTX Texture Showcase world that may be used only to test user-created texture packs.

Thanks to DLSS 2.0, Minecraft with RTX Beta can obtain performance lumps of up to 300 percent, based on the resolution, planet, as well as also the hardware used, not to mention the fact it can also enhance image quality in almost every possible scenario.

Although Realms are not obtainable in this release, shooting Minecraft using RTX Beta for Windows 10 to get a spin is well worth it because NVIDIA is giving away some enticing items to those blessed enough (for more details regarding the Minecraft Using RTX World Sweepstakes, have a look at this page).

If you are planning to try out the new Minecraft using RTX Beta, just be sure to get the most recent driver bundle — branded 445.87 — that NVIDIA unleashed yesterday. Just be sure to let us know what you think about the deal in the remarks section — if you can spare a few minutes to share your ideas, obviously.