Mindhunter Season 3: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date and What’s Going to Happen?

An American Crime Thriller Depending on the Crime Book, Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas. The series premiered on Netflix on October 13, 2017. The 2nd season was published on 16 August 2019. But in January 2020, Netflix announced following its tremendous victory that the show was on indefinite hold.

Mindhunter, Netflix’s dark psychological crime drama about the early days of the FBI’s behavioral sciences unit, was green-lit for two seasons back in 2016 when it was announced.

And the next season has been published, fans are starting to wonder: Is it likely to go back for a third outing?

Has Mindhunter been renewed for season 3?

Mindhunter 3 hasn’t yet been renewed for a third season while additional projects are worked on by manager David Fincher and the series has been placed on hold.

He has prioritized completing his producing duties on Death the series Love and Robots in addition to his feature film Mank, choosing to step away from Mindhunter for today.

The cast has been released from their contracts, letting them seek out work, meaning that Mindhunter will not be gearing up for another season in the not too distant future.

However, fans should not lose all hope as there’s a chance the series could make a return.

When will Mindhunter season 3 Release?

Filming probably wouldn’t start until after the launch of Fincher’s new feature film Mank, so 2021 if the show were to return.

The season took to picture, so if season three were to span a similar timeframe, then 2022 would be the earliest we could reasonably anticipate new episodes to drop.

Who will be in the cast for Mindhunter season 3?

The three actors of Mindhunter — Holt McCallany as Bill Tench Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr — have been released from their contracts while Fincher works on additional projects.

If he were to return later on to Mindhunter, it is possible that he could still reunite his heart cast members, but he would be required to work around their schedule and some other new acting commitments they’ve made.

Other potential returnees include Stacey Roca as Bill’s wife Nancy Tench (Roca had been promoted to series regular for season two), Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith (additionally promoted) and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, the new overseer of the Behavioral Science Unit.

Fingers crossed from more of the series’s memorably dreadful serial killers, too, which have previously included Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), Montie Rissell (Sam Strike) and Jerry Brudos (Happy Anderson).