Microsoft is making backwards compatibility a priority on the Xbox Series X

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Microsoft is making backward compatibility a priority about the Xbox collection X.
  • if you would like to play your Xbox One games on an Xbox collection X, all you have to do is plug in an external hard disk with the matches on it and you can immediately start playing with them.
  • Xbox Series X games can only be performed from the inner SSD or even a Seagate growth drive.

Regardless of the differences between teraflops and units and memory bandwidth, we will not really know the PlayStation 5 along with Xbox Series X compare till we see them in action. We’ve seen reports claiming that the PS5 is in big trouble and might need to be postponed, but some state the PS5 is the console. We’re not putting much stock into anything that doesn’t come from Microsoft or Sony, and one area where we could compare both consoles is their commitment to backward compatibility.

Microsoft has made it abundantly clear that Xbox One Xbox 360, and even Xbox games will be playable on its console. On the other hand, all that Sony has affirmed is that about 100 of the most popular PS4 games will be playable on the PS5 at launching. It’s a gap that is noticeable, and it only grows wider when you realize how utterly painless it’s going to be to play Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on your Xbox collection X.

During the installment of Inside Xbox, Partner Director of Program Management Jason Ronald said that playing older games onto the Xbox Series X is as easy as plugging in your hard drive. Every one of the games around the drive will be available to play on the Xbox Series X if you have a hard drive full of Xbox One games. Whether you already have the majority of your Xbox games stored on an external hard drive, or you want to start moving them over into an outside drive now in prep for this holiday season, you could potentially have a huge library of games on your palms on the Xbox Series X launching day.

On the topic of hard drives, it is worth noting that you won’t be able to play Xbox Series X games from an external hard disk. The matches can be stored by you in an HDD if you want, but to be able to really play them, they will want to be transferred to a Seagate expansion drive or the inner solid-state push of the Xbox Series X.

Apart from Halo Infinite, we just don’t know much about what the Xbox collection X launch lineup will look like, however the simple fact that anyone who buys a String X can plug in a tough drive and instantly begin playing thousands of games from previous generations is a substantial move by Microsoft and one we’re not sure Sony can match.

