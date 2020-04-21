Home Entertainment Celebrities Mia Khalifa Married Between Lockdown? This Video Is Going Viral On Social...
Mia Khalifa Married Between Lockdown? This Video Is Going Viral On Social Media

By- Vikash Kumar
The coronavirus is being seen across the country. Because of which no work is being done. The situation is such that at this time no magical work is being done. In such a situation, many people have to postpone their marriages due to lockdown. But meanwhile, there are reports that former adult star Mia Khalifa got married amid lockdown.

Recently, the news came that in the wake of the lockdown, the wedding dates of many film and television stars have gone ahead. One of these names was also of former adult star Mia Khalifa. It was reported that Mia’s wedding date has been extended. Mia herself gave this information through social media. But recently news is coming out that Mia Khalifa got married to boyfriend amid lockdown.

A video has surfaced recently. Mia Khalifa is seen opposite Robert in this video. This video is shared by Mia herself through her Instagram account. Sharing this video, Mia describes Robert as her husband. Since then, there are speculations that Mia is married to Robert during the lockdown. Mia wrote in this video, ‘My husband who is associated with an important service is having fun with me.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

At least one of us isn’t useless @robertsandberg 🥰

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

This video of Mia is becoming very viral on social media. In the caption accompanying this video, Mia wrote, “Thankfully neither of us is incompetent.” Significantly, Mia Khalifa herself shared a picture a few days ago through her social media account and told that her marriage has been extended. She was also very sad to say this. While watching this video, it seems that Mia has finally got married.

Let us know that Mia Khalifa announced her marriage with her boyfriend Robert in March. With this, he told that Robert had proposed Mia for marriage a year earlier. I immediately said yes. Let me tell you that Mia is Khalifa’s second marriage. She married her high school boyfriend in 2011. But both of them were married only for three years. The two separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

