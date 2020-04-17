Home TV Series 'Merry Whatever' Season 2: Canceled at Netflix
TV Series

‘Merry Whatever’ Season 2: Canceled at Netflix

By- Naveen Yadav
It was an incredibly busy festive period for Netlfix in 2019, and we watched the addition of a whole selection of holiday-themed titles arrive during the season, for example, sitcom Merry Happy Around. After receiving a lukewarm reception, the Original has been canceled after only 1 year on Netflix.

Merry Happy Around is a Netflix Original comedy series created by Tucker Cawley. The series is one of several holiday-themed titles to get there on Netflix that Christmas.

Netflix has often faced mixed reactions from its sitcoms, having failed to impress with the previous series like Disjointed and All About the Washingtons. While the series has fought to impress critics, hopefully, fan service will carry Merry Happy Whatever to another season.

Family time at Christmas is not for the faint-hearted their family’s patriarch. His daughter comes home as he attempts to balance the stress and demands of his family during the Christmas season but is accompanied by her boyfriend.

Has Merry Happy Whatever been renewed for season two?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled (Last Updated: 04/16/2020)

It took a while but the founder of Merry Happy Whatever, Tucker Crawley, affirmed in an Instagram post the series would not be returning for another year on Netflix.

Did the narrative warrant another year?

A sitcom based on the holiday season, centered around a family writes itself. There are always more holidays more social interactions with your family and consistently to be had. Netflix may use Merry Happy Around as a yearly Christmas sitcom release, or other for other holidays like Independence Day and Halloween.

