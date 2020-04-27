Megan Thee Stallion Just Gave Us a Rare Look at Her Natural Curls, Celebrities Are Welcoming Their Natural Hair While COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Everybody from Ariana Grande into Megan Thee Stallion is with salons shut Posting videos and photos of their normal color and texture.

Everybody doing their part with self-quarantining to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, actors are taking to provide us some beauty content. We’ve seen her regular, including confronting oil is broken down by tennis player Serena Williams. We’ve seen a cut is given her fiancé Wells Adams by actor Sarah Hyland. But one trend that’s especially endearing is the actors who are currently embracing their hair.

You can give yourself a cut or touch-up your color yourself In your home, if needed, you might use this opportunity to let your roots increase in and let your texture glow. It’ll give you one less thing to worry about you will be prepared to set up a consultation to help encourage your salon and salon, even if it’s just to get a trim.

Check Out how some of our favorite celebs, including Kelly Ripa and Gabrielle Union, are documenting color travels and their natural hair texture on Social media.

Megan Thee Stalion

We are also fans of her hair in its natural state, while we love all the colorful and bold wigs of Megan Thee Stalion. A movie was posted by the rapper on April 24 of her shaking her voluminous curls. The caption reads,”Lol I feel naked without my wig.” We, on the Other hand, are in love.

Tia Mowry-Hardict

Tia Mowry-Hardict shared with this Gorgeous selfie into Instagram on April 15 With the caption,”It’s been me and my #fro as of late. #natural #hair #curlyhair #nofilter #nomakeup #me.” She is embracing her Some of the gray that but also curls’s beginning to grow inside. Back in February of 2020 went for a large chop and continues to be letting her TWA (teeny-weeny afro) glow since then.

Gabrielle Union

Even though Gabrielle Union’s selfie Instagram video of her playing with her brief, natural curls will be Sufficient to inspire us, she used the article to suggest that she is Working on a new product for her line. “When your locks love down the lock. Unlocking the key Soon…,” Union wrote in the caption on April 4. We’ll undoubtedly be Watching her media closely.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is famous for her high, right ponytail, but we adore her curls. The singer posted an Instagram selfie On April 7 showing the feel off she had been born with, and the appearance is Already a hit with her lovers. Maybe she will add it post-quarantine.

Kelly Ripa

The host of Live With Ryan and Kelly Kelly Ripa took to her Instagram stories in late March to document her grey roots Beginning to grow in. “Root watch week,” she captioned the photo. We are assuming Ripa will Keep on allowing followers to see how her hair Changes as the weeks go by.

Tamera Mowry-Housley

In a selfie, she posted to Instagram on March 21, Tamera Mowry-Housley, actor and host of The Actual, Welcomes her hair. “Hello grays,” she writes in the caption. “No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I am fine With it”

Kylie Jenner

While we adore her variety of wigs that are glowing and Kylie Jenner, we can not help but be obsessed with her bronde color that is normal. Jenner was seen before stay-at-home that was falsified Principles and has maintained it. In Reality, she published another movie a half after saying she is presently on a”hair spa journey” since”this is such a fantastic time to simply take out your hair and out your claws, no lashes”