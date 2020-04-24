Matrix 4: Release date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And Latest Information

- Advertisement -

Joe Pantoliano would like to be contained in Matrix 4. But, he is not being responded to by manager Lana Wachowski. The installment hit theaters more than 20 decades back, kicking the trilogy. For many years, it had been presumed that the franchise had been performed on the screen and that Keanu Reeves would not return. As it happens, that was incorrect since Wachowski is back behind the camera Reeves is back facing it. Is there space for Joe Pantoliano?

In a new interview, Joe Pantoliano has shown his desire. “Yeah I would be curious,” he explained. But things are not looking so great. “I doubt they are going to be bringing me back. I have lobbied for this, believe me. I’ve sent small notes Lana and requested her, to no response.” The news will spread the production is currently taking an elongated break. She could begin writing a part for Pantoliano though that is a huge long shot for if production starts back up again.