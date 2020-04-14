- Advertisement -

Mirian Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan from the beloved comedy-drama TV series Marvelous Ms. Maisel has been renewed for a fourth season on prime video. The show’s past seasons have been critically acclaimed by winning the likes of The Emmy awards (16 across two seasons!) In addition to The Golden Globe awards.

The next season ended with Midge Maisel after being fired on the tarmac of an airport being devastated on a cliffhanger. After the end, the fans were left in a state of turmoil. Will there be a season 4? Is Midge’s career over? Is this how it ends?

Luckily for them, the week after the 3rd season was established, the Renewal of this 4th season was declared. On December 12th, 2019, Amazon announced the continuation of this Emmy winning series.

Although a Particular Date hasn’t yet been announced, given that the previous 2 seasons were published in the first week of December, we should be expecting the 4th season around the time this year as well. Considering there are no delays in filming that is.

The full Cast has not yet been revealed either as of now, however, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios said that we ought to be seeing a continuation of Midge’s story in the upcoming season. Plus it would be unwise to not incorporate the actor that brought home an Emmy as well as a Golden Globe for her performance in the series. And how the season ended, we ought to be expecting to see some familiar faces in this season as well.

Nothing about the Plot Was shown. But given the situation Midge was in the previous season, we should be expecting her to overcome all the problems she had to face in season 3 when her career took a turn shen’t expected.

No more Sneak Peaks of the set nor some Trailer have been released. It is safe to say that the audiences are teasing to keep them waiting for more.