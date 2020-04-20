Marvelathon! By First Suit To the Disassembled Shield of Captain America, Things To Consider In Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man

- Advertisement -

It’s never too late to start Marathon, as it is a lockdown period. Although you have been intending to watch something intriguing and different, couldn’t make up your mind, it is always great to try a genre that you never had a fascination with. I was not into superhero films until 2019. But now, I know anything and everything about Captain America Iron Man, Spider-Man along with MCU superheroes.

You can perform a Marvelathon even if you’re a Marvel fan. As a lover, I am confident that you know easter eggs drop. To our notice, something new comes with each watch, although we think we know everything about those movies. Do not worry if you’re still considering whether to start the MCU marathon or not. I’ll give you a few reasons, Now. Starring Robert Downey Jr at the titular role (and as Tony Stark), this 2008 movie has many interesting things that many of you might’ve missed before.

- Advertisement -

I have noted down a couple of pointers that I observed while viewing this film. I’m sure you’ll rewatch Iron Man by studying it:

1. Ten Rings

The terrorist group that kidnaps Tony Stark in Afghanistan call themselves ‘Ten Rings’. You can see the symbol of Six Rings in the background when they create a video where Stark is currently sitting on his knees.

2. JARVIS

We all know JARVIS as Iron Man’s AI. He plays a key part in helping Stark combat with the enemies. In the very first movie, he had to conduct the home of Stark.

3. First Iron Man suits

Iron Man wears a glowing red and gold suit in MCU movies. However, to take you back, the first color of Stark’s lawsuit was dark silver (Mark 1) that he left from the cave when he was kidnapped in Afghanistan. Besides, we get to see his very first armor named Mark III, which he builds in his lab.

4. Disassembled Captain America’s shield

Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers aka Captain America gets his protect from Tony’s father, Howard Stark. In Iron Man, you can view the disassembled guard lying on the dining table when Stark is shooting his Iron Man armor after yields from Gulmira of Cap.

5. Nick Fury’s cameo

Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury plays a role in MCU. It was for him the Avengers came. Where he wants to talk Avenger initiative his appearance happens in the end credits of Iron Man. Fury informs him that he isn’t the only one with superpowers. It was a sign that Nick had met someone who had been a superhero and well, we found out that it had been Captain Marvel.