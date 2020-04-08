Home Entertainment Marvel Shows Release Program For Disney Plus MCU Shows
Entertainment

Marvel Shows Release Program For Disney Plus MCU Shows

By- Alok Chand
The continuing Coronavirus pandemic may have compelled Marvel Studios to delay the entirety of the Stage Four output on the big screen, but it isn’t yet clear how the ongoing crisis could end up affecting the upcoming record of shows set to launch solely on Disney Plus. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were recently made to halt production, but beyond that, not a great deal is known about how far along the development process the remaining projects are.

Given how intricately connected the MCU has ever been, there will be elements of the Disney Plus demonstrates that crossover with all the films and vice versa, so there’s every possibility that the little screen program could also wind up being adjusted. However, an announcement was lately made by the service that was streaming to their French clients, which outlines release dates for its franchise’s expansion.

Per the statement, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still reportedly set for this coming August, with WandaVision set to follow in December. Beyond this, just the years are recorded, together with Loki, the animated What If…? And Hawkeye coming from 2021, also Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight arriving the following year.

Things are always subject to change, especially if we are in a global pandemic, and there is every chance The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will not be ready by August depending on just how near they were to finishing shooting when the plug was pulled. Hawkeye has confronted some recent setbacks, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the MCU’s roster of shows manages to drop on Disney Plus on time or not.

Marvel Shows Release Program For Disney Plus MCU Shows

