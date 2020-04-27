Home TV Series Marvel fans get a sneak peek into upcoming show on Disney+ :...
Marvel fans get a sneak peek into upcoming show on Disney+ : WandaVision

By- Naveen Yadav
The universe is officially expanding for Marvel fans. The 2020 Super Bowl introduced a new ad, detailing the forthcoming series to premiere on Disney+.

Wanda Vision — Teaser and Trailer

A teaser of this internet series was released by which Wanda is observed in her costume. The fans have been left by the teaser with lots of questions.

Though there is no official confirmation yet since there are lots of problems faced due to COVID-19 the trailer is expected to launch by July.

WandaVision — Release Date

No launch date has been announced, although the filming of the show is heard to have been completed. Nonetheless, there’s a prediction of it to be established in ancient 2021 or by late 2020. The series is expected to get around six episodes.

WandaVision — Cast

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany continue to play Wanda and Vision. Other characters are also featured, including Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis of Thor, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau of Captain Marvel, and Randall Park as secret agent Jimmy Woo. Josh Stamberg is expected as a character.

WandaVision — Plot and Storyline

The series is likely to see the yield of three Avengers superheroes, namely Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch and Vision.

After Avengers: Endgame, time travel is no longer impossible for these superheroes, which brings us to feel that Wanda is free to return and possibly save Vision or likely rebuild him.

WandaVision is a sequel to Avengers: Endgame, along with its storyline will tie in the film’s storyline Doctor Strange at Madness’ Multiverse, which is expected to be published in May 2021.

Talking about the narrative, Vision is expected to be observed again with Wanda, which can be after witnessing the death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, very strange.

The show will clarify why WandaVision began to be known as the Witch. So, all in all, is going to be a great sequence of turns and twists for the fans.

What is the brand new series WandaVision about?

During Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda was unable to save Vision. Just how the robot and his girlfriend that is superhero wound up in a 1950’s-fashion world is not yet been determined.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about the show in an interview: “Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can perform, more of everything makes Vision Vision– and — most significantly — show a title that I’m not even sure we have said in the MCU however, but we make a major deal in the series, which is that Wanda is, in reality, the Scarlet Witch.”

WandaVision — Backbone of the series

The head author of wandaVison is Jac Schaeffer, who’s also writing the upcoming MCU film Black Widow. The series is directed by Matt Shakman, and the cinematographer is Jess Hall. The production designer is Mark Worthington, and the audio composer being Christophe Beck.

Season 1 of Manifest showed us that the passengers dealt with the...
