Manifest Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Manifest is an exceptional show along with the series revolves around the lives of passengers whose flight returns after being missing for five decades.

Season 1 of Manifest showed us that the passengers dealt with all the mystery of flights. At the same time, they had to experience a lot of modifications in their life and season one focused on finding what’callings’ way.

Season two dealt with more and how they have been put on a passing date, passengers become more aware of their surroundings and understand life.

MANIFEST SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

NBC has not yet revived manifest for another season; however, enthusiasts are hoping that the season gets a different renewal, the first two seasons have experienced a fair share of 3.5-4 million viewers, but unfortunately in the middle of season two, we saw a fall in audiences.

Season 2 established on January 6, 2020, which means that even when Manifest is revived for season three, we won’t be able to see it before the end of 2021 or start of 2022.

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR MANIFEST SEASON 3

In season two passengers saw each other one after the other, and they understood that death is inevitable. Still, at the end of the tube that means there’s a way they may be saved, a few passengers saw the light by the end of year two, the story will pick up from where it made in season two.

POSSIBLE CAST FOR MANIFEST SEASON 3

  • J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez
  • Luna Blaise as Olive Stone
  • Jack Messina as Cal Stone
  • Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl
  • Matt Long as Zeke Langdon
  • Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone
  • Josh Dallas as Ben Stone
  • Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Also Read:   When is The Crown season 4 released on Netflix? What will happen in season 4?
