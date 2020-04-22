Manifest Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Manifest is an exceptional show along with the series revolves around the lives of passengers whose flight returns after being missing for five decades.

Season 1 of Manifest showed us that the passengers dealt with all the mystery of flights. At the same time, they had to experience a lot of modifications in their life and season one focused on finding what’callings’ way.

Season two dealt with more and how they have been put on a passing date, passengers become more aware of their surroundings and understand life.

MANIFEST SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

NBC has not yet revived manifest for another season; however, enthusiasts are hoping that the season gets a different renewal, the first two seasons have experienced a fair share of 3.5-4 million viewers, but unfortunately in the middle of season two, we saw a fall in audiences.

Season 2 established on January 6, 2020, which means that even when Manifest is revived for season three, we won’t be able to see it before the end of 2021 or start of 2022.

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR MANIFEST SEASON 3

In season two passengers saw each other one after the other, and they understood that death is inevitable. Still, at the end of the tube that means there’s a way they may be saved, a few passengers saw the light by the end of year two, the story will pick up from where it made in season two.

POSSIBLE CAST FOR MANIFEST SEASON 3

J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Jack Messina as Cal Stone

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Matt Long as Zeke Langdon

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone