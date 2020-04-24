Manifest Season 3: New Updates, Spoilers, including Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Two seasons into Manifest and we’re still just scratching the surface of Flight 828’s mysterious disappearance. Season two’s shocking finale, where Zeke (Matt Long) endured his death date after following the Calling, raised even more questions about the destiny of the passengers aboard that doomed flight. Was it coincidence or did he somehow overcome departure? It’s a puzzle that, according to showrunner Jeff Rake, will continue to frighten Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) because we delve further into the narrative.

While we wait patiently for answers to those questions, the TV Guide was collecting all of the intel available relating to this series. This is everything we understand about Season 3 up to now.

Manifest has not been renewed for Season 3. NBC has not yet picked up the string for the third season, which seems somewhat like déjà vu. The system also took some time to greenlight Season 2 that, according to showrunner Jeff Rake, was probably because of behind-the-scenes discussions between NBC and Warner Bros., the studio that produces the series. “They’re two different entities so it just takes a moment for terms to be exercised and negotiations to be exercised,” Rake previously told TV Guide following the Season 1 finale. So they are still just figuring out things.

The death date debate will last. Zeke’s miraculous recovery in the Season 2 finale will jumpstart a new set of theories at a potential Season 3 regarding the proposed death date and whether Zeke following the Calling is the reason he survived, or if that’s just a mere coincidence.

Ben will be a big believer. The events of this finale left him rejuvenated and firmly believing that to survive the death date, one must follow the Callings. Per Rake, he’ll take it to spread that hopeful message to his fellow passengers–although not everyone will be on board. Some will opt to defy it and for doing so, the consequences will also be researched season.

The methheads will reunite. We last saw the trio falling through the ice with Cal (Jack Messina), but their fates were left in the atmosphere. Rake verified that not only will they be back in Season 3, but their presence will leave Ben questioning how they relate to the passing date. “The reappearance of those characters will force Ben to go back in the garage and try to work out whether the destiny of those meth heads whatsoever contradicts, or otherwise informs, his theories about how they survive the passing,” Rake said.

Manifest Boss Breaks Down That Zeke Twist and What It Means for Season 3

We’re going to meet more new passengers from Flight 828. Kelly Taylor (Julienne Hanzelka Kim) and TJ Morrison (Garrett Wareing) were only the tips of this iceberg. Not everyone will be friendly although passengers will emerge following season. “Michaela and many others will have very important reasons to communicate with a lot of them,” Rake explained. “We’re likely to discover her friends, but we’re also going to discover her enemies and that’s likely to ramp up the stakes as we go into Season 3 and outside.”

That missing airplane piece will play a huge role next season. Season 2 finished with fishermen pulling part of what is thought to be Flight 828 from the middle of the ocean, which raises huge questions since we watched it blow up on the tarmac in Season 1. Because this story catches global attention, questions about how authentic the piece is will encourage conspiracies about the passengers and whether they’re, in fact, themselves or something else completely.

Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) faces enormous trouble. Saanvi is going to be caught up in a cat and mouse game with police as they explore the Major’s departure, which Saanvi played a role in. As she tries to stay 1 step ahead of the authorities, questions about if Vance (Daryl Edwards) can or will help her cover up the casual murder loom. This brings into question whether she’s compromised her ability to survive the passing given that another life was essentially taken by her, as she proceeds to stick to the Callings.

That Zeke-Michaela-Jared triangle just got even more complex. Michaela wed Zeke believing he’d die soon and now that he’s still living, they get another shot at a happy life together. But with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) still around and unwilling to sit on the sidelines any longer, she’ll find herself wondering how both guys fit into her life and also in what ways can she navigate this intimate conundrum moving forward.